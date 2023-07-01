The news from England presages where America is heading

In the 18th century, the American colonies got their notion of liberty from Great Britain. To quash the colonies, Parliament officially abandoned its ideas of liberty, a decision that, over the centuries, has slowly turned England from a free country into a totalitarian one. We need to pay attention to what’s happening there because the Democrats again view totalitarian England as a role model—and they really like how England’s institutions are “gender identity” and race to silence the people.

Report No. 1 comes from the financial sector:

An Anglican vicar has slammed Yorkshire Building Society for closing his account after he accused them of promoting gender ideology. Rev Richard Fothergill, a longstanding customer with the building society, wrote to them in June to complain about their public messaging during Pride month. The 62-year-old says within four days, he received a reply telling him his internet savings account would be closed, The Times reports. Rev Fothergill, of Windermere, Cumbria, has since accused the banking giant of ‘bullying’ and said: ‘I wasn’t even aware that our relationship had a problem. They are a financial house – they are not there to do social engineering. I think they should concentrate their efforts on managing money, instead of promoting LGBT ideology. ‘I know cancel culture exists and this is my first first-hand experience of it. I wouldn’t want this bullying to happen to anyone else.’ The retired vicar insists his observations were a polite rebuttal of transgenderism, in response to material on YBS’s website. But the building society wrote it has a ‘zero tolerance approach to discrimination’ and their relationship with the customer had ‘irrevocably broken down’.

Image: British flag (edited) by natanaelginting.

Report No. 2 is more serious because it comes from the military—and you can bet your bottom dollar that America’s military leadership is chafing to do the same:

An experienced British Army doctor with two Afghanistan tours under his belt has been forced out, it is claimed, after he made a social media post saying “men cannot be women”. Dr Kelvin Wright, formerly an Army Reserve officer who had commanded the 306 Hospital Support Regiment and flew in combat evacuation helicopters in Afghanistan in addition to his civilian role as a NHS trauma consultant is being supported by the Free Speech Union after he was allegedly pushed out of the army by an investigation into his social media usage. According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Wright had posted a meme citing the words of feminist Helen Joyce that “If women cannot stand in a public place and say ‘men cannot be women’, when we do not have women’s rights at all”. This is said to have triggered an internal Army investigation into his “substandard behaviour”, leaving the experienced doctor to resign his commission, which will severely impact his army pension. The paper cites Dr Wright as saying of the events: “This attack on my honour made my position completely untenable. I could no longer remain in an Army which treated its officers with such disrespect.

The same Breitbart article reports that the Royal Air Force (in which my father proudly served during WWII) discriminated against qualified white males to advance women and minorities.

What happens in England doesn’t stay in England. Just as was the case 250 years ago, England is providing the template for our societal values. While we once were wise to embrace their notions of liberty, we would be insane to continue down the same modern path as theirs, complete with their abandonment of liberty and embrace their open racism and gender delusions. Scarily, though, with a corrupt president in the White House, we’re only a few months behind them at most.