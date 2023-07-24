The most inexplicable chant surfaces in Berlin demonstration

I understand the progressives’ concept of intersectionality, but does that include supporting people that want to kill you?

I refer to a phenomenon found many places, but which cropped up Saturday in Berlin. People at a “queer pride” demonstration there were chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

In case you don’t recognize the chant, it refers to the process of driving the Jews of Isarel into the sea, that is, exterminating them, so that a made-up nation called “Palestine” can become the world’s 58th officially Islamic state.

Yes, it is horrific on its surface, but that’s not what makes the chant so odd. As virtually everyone reading this already knows, Islam condemns homosexuality and other forms of “queerness” and scripture calls for the death penalty. Meanwhile, Israel, which the demonstrators want ethnically cleansed of Jews, tolerates and even supports all aspects of the queer movement.

Here is what happens to homosexuals in the West Bank:

Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay.

So, the Berlin demonstrators want to exterminate the nation where this poor unfortunate sought refuge, and turn the territory over to his executioners.

How is this not insane?

