The dire predictions were false as they always have been yet the green pushers don't care
Want to see how absurd the press's coverage of global warming has gotten these days?
Here's the Washington Post in action:
How California’s weather catastrophe turned into a miracle
Gushing waterfalls, swollen lakes and snow-covered mountaintops transformed the state’s arid landscapes.
Californians were preparing for another year of unrelenting drought in 2023. Instead, they got months of incessant rain and some of the heaviest snowfall they have ever seen.
They feared blasts of spring warmth would quickly turn snow into floods, adding to the havoc from a series of winter storms. But, until recently, temperatures remained mercifully cool, allowing for a slow and steady melt.
The result: A return of water to California that has erased drought maps, poured into long-dry irrigation systems and raised expectations that, after months with water bursting from their gates, reservoirs will end the summer melt filled to capacity.
It has been a stark transformation, with arid landscapes and trickling rivers replaced with swollen lakes, gushing waterfalls and snow-covered mountaintops. Instead of pumping groundwater to keep crops alive, farmers have access to brimming canals carrying more water than they could use.
The climate has always changed cyclically and naturally and always will. The dire predictions have never been true. They are made up to push an agenda.
We didn't get more rain, cooler weather, and full reservoirs because California, and the federal government are forcing people to drive inefficient, expensive electric cars powered by a flammable pollutant.
We didn't get this beautiful result because politicians and bureaucrats are seeking to destroy industries that use natural resources to produce reasonably priced and reliable energy and other products that make our life better.
We didn't get this marvelous climate this year in California because of windmills and solar panels.
Nope, we got this because the climate changed as it always has, without the help of humans.
Policies should be based on scientific data instead of easily manipulated computer models that have always been wrong.
We have to stop this massive fraud before it destroys America and especially the poor and middle class who the media and other Democrats pretend to care about.
