The dire predictions were false as they always have been yet the green pushers don't care

We didn't get more rain, cooler weather, and full reservoirs because California, and the federal government are forcing people to drive inefficient, expensive electric cars powered by a flammable pollutant.

We didn't get this beautiful result because politicians and bureaucrats are seeking to destroy industries that use natural resources to produce reasonably priced and reliable energy and other products that make our life better.

We didn't get this marvelous climate this year in California because of windmills and solar panels.

Nope, we got this because the climate changed as it always has, without the help of humans.

Policies should be based on scientific data instead of easily manipulated computer models that have always been wrong.

We have to stop this massive fraud before it destroys America and especially the poor and middle class who the media and other Democrats pretend to care about.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License