The bashing of Barack Obama

Barack Obama congratulated the librarians of America in a Twitter letter recently for allowing books on library shelves that parents of good conscience don't want their children reading.

He claimed that the books he read when he was young, including those by Mark Twain, "helped me develop my own identity -- all of which would prove vital as a citizen, as a community organizer, and as president."

He added: "It's no coincidence that these 'banned books' are often written by or feature people of color, indigenous people, and members of the LGBTQ+ community...."

Obama never misses a chance to stir the pot, having already set race relations back sixty years during his eight years in the White House.

Obama was mocked mercilessly on Twitter. One commenter questioned how books like Gender Queer improved Obama's life.

The Daily Wire snapped at Obama with an article by Amanda Harding: “Barack, If you’ll sit down and read ‘Gender Queer,’ then defend making it available to kids, I’ll do you the favor of running ads all over the country to let people know. You’ll never do it because you know it would disgust normal people that your party wants kids to read it,” Robby Starbuck, a former GOP candidate for Congress in Tennessee, wrote, referencing a book that includes gay sex illustrations.

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in Ohio for thirty years and is president of Susan Daniels & Associates. Her memoir, The Rubbish Hauler's Wife versus Barack Obama, is available at Amazon.com.

Image: National Archives