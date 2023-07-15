Special Counsel Jack Smith, defender of two-tiered justice

Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to prosecute Donald Trump, would rush a persecution of a former president while Garland/Biden drags out the detention torture of January 6 political prisoners.

YouTube screengrab (cropped)

From UPI via Breitbart:

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith opposed former President Donald Trump’s request to delay the trial over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Ahead of a press conference scheduled Tuesday for lawyers in the case, the Justice Department responded to Trump’s efforts to indefinitely delay the tentative date of Aug. 14 saying the request “borders on the frivolous.”

“There is no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open-ended fashion, and the defendants provide none,” wrote assistant special counsel David Harbach.

Trump’s team wrote on Monday that beginning a trial “of this magnitude within six months of indictment is unreasonable, telling, and would result in a miscarriage of justice.”

The special counsel’s team countered that while Trump’s lawyers were provided 800,000 pages of evidence, only 4,500 were “key” documents in the case.

Smith had previously called for the trial to be delayed until December noting the sensitive nature of the classified materials in the case would require special considerations.

However, Trump’s team said that a December trial would make it even more difficult to seat an impartial jury as his 2024 presidential campaign would be ramping up.