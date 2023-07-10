So Ukrainians can be trusted to use cluster bombs safely, but Americans cannot be trusted to use guns safely?

We are sending very deadly cluster bombs to Ukraine this year because, as Biden disclosed, we are essentially running low on other ammunition.

The Biden administration assures everyone that Ukraine can be trusted to use these deadly and internationally condemned bombs safely.

But somehow, according to this same Biden administration, Americans can't be trusted to use their legal and constitutionally protected guns "safely."

Gun ownership in the states is common, and around 99.99% of those guns were not involved in any deaths in 2021, but Biden, the media, and other Democrats say we have to significantly reduce gun ownership for safety's sake, despite the Second Amendment.

Americans own almost 400 million guns.

How many people die from gun-related injuries in the U.S. each year?

In 2021, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 48,830 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., according to the CDC. That figure includes gun murders and gun suicides, along with three less common types of gun-related deaths tracked by the CDC: those that were accidental, those that involved law enforcement and those whose circumstances could not be determined.

Let's assume that around 40,000 guns were used in those deaths. That means one hundredth of one percent of guns were improperly used in 2021.

The Biden administration also seems to care more about a secure border in Ukraine than in the U.S.

So here are the questions I'd ask him:

Why are you so adamant about reducing gun ownership when only one hundredth of one percent seem to be involved in deaths, and many of those are self-inflicted? Won't suicidal people use other options if guns are unavailable? Won't murderers also use other weapons if they don't have guns?

Wouldn't it be more appropriate to focus on career criminals and soft-on-crime prosecutors instead of law-abiding citizens? Why don't you ever say anything against prosecutors when a criminal who has been released kills or maims people?

Do you think America would have become free if only the British loyalists owned the guns?

Why do you put so much emphasis on securing Ukraine's border and so little on ours?

