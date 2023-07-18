So Trump's the one who is going to be a dictator?

Of course, they continually lied that he acted like a dictator while he was in office, all to intentionally mislead the public.

Now they claim he is going to do it again. Here is their report:

Trump to Expand Presidential Powers If Reelected: Report The New York Times, citing campaign policy proposals and interviews with those close to the former president, reported that Trump intends to bring independent agencies like the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission under direct presidential control. Also, the news outlet reported, Trump wants to revive the practice of "impounding" funds — refusing to spend money Congress has appropriated for programs

The Times is worried that Trump is going to impound money Congress appropriated which he hasn't done at all.

Biden, though, is another story. He has been impounding funds when states don't do what he wants.