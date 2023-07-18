So Trump's the one who is going to be a dictator?
The New York Times has put out a hit piece on President Trump, based on unnamed sources, claiming that he is going to expand his power if he gets re-elected as president.
Of course, they continually lied that he acted like a dictator while he was in office, all to intentionally mislead the public.
Now they claim he is going to do it again. Here is their report:
Trump to Expand Presidential Powers If Reelected: Report
The New York Times, citing campaign policy proposals and interviews with those close to the former president, reported that Trump intends to bring independent agencies like the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission under direct presidential control.
Also, the news outlet reported, Trump wants to revive the practice of "impounding" funds — refusing to spend money Congress has appropriated for programs
The Times is worried that Trump is going to impound money Congress appropriated which he hasn't done at all.
Biden, though, is another story. He has been impounding funds when states don't do what he wants.
Biden dictatorially cut off funds because states dared to have limits on abortion as is their rights to do.
Biden Admin Illegally Yanks Tennessee’s Title X Funding for Being Pro-LifeDemocrats have gone from advocating for abortions that are “safe, legal, and rare” to “abortion on demand without apology.” Not only are more Democrats for abortion, but Democratic congressional leaders are backing more extreme policies, including the abortion of full-term babies.
We are one of just seven countries in the world that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks, two of which are China and North Korea. That’s not a group we should be proud to be a part of.
Title X funding is strictly prohibited from being used to support abortion. Undeterred by that commonsense requirement, Biden’s HHS used an outdated, pre-Dobbs rule that requires Title X providers to offer abortion referrals, even though the law prohibits Title X funds from supporting abortions.
In one fell swoop, the Biden administration ignored the law and the latitude of states to protect life post-Dobbs.
It is also violating the 10th Amendment, which allows states to govern themselves on matters not enumerated in the Constitution. That’s an attack on federalism itself.
In an extreme example of putting politics above people, the Biden administration is weaponizing federal agencies in a blatant attempt to bully Tennessee into submitting to the pro-abortion agenda.
The Biden administration is depriving women of cervical cancer screenings and other important services to score cheap political points
While the Biden administration attempted to hide its motives for rescinding Title X funding from Tennessee, the real reason is clear. In the more than 50 years since Tennessee has participated in the Title X program, the only substantive change that could have precipitated this revocation of funds is Tennessee’s new pro-life laws.