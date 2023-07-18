So Sam Brinton was stealing ladies' luggage from airports while on the government clock?

So this is what we get for our tax dollars under the administration of corrupt Joe Biden:

Sam Brinton, the "non-binary" Biden-administration Department of Energy official who was charged three times with stealing ladies' luggage at airports, was reportedly doing it at least once while on the government clock.

According to Fox News:

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Brinton, the embattled non-binary former senior Department of Energy (DOE) official, was traveling on a taxpayer-funded business trip at the time of a high-profile baggage theft last year, internal Biden administration documents show. Brinton traveled in early July 2022 to the DOE-operated Nevada National Security Site near Las Vegas, according to internal Department of Energy (DOE) filings and expense reports obtained by watchdog group Functional Government Initiative (FGI) and shared with Fox News Digital. Brinton flew on a United Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on July 6, 2022, the documents showed. Months later, in early December, Las Vegas prosecutors charged Brinton with grand larceny of an item valued between $1,200 and $5,000. Police accused Brinton of stealing a suitcase with a total estimated worth of $3,670 at Harry Reid International Airport on July 6, 2022, the same day Brinton traveled to Las Vegas on official DOE business. The stolen bag contained jewelry valued at $1,700, clothing worth $850 and makeup valued at $500.

Fox News notes that the trip was "unspecified" as to its mission to a nuclear waste dump, though Brinton took out a ritzy hotel room on the Las Vegas strip for it, and the Fox headline suggested it was secret, it all underlines the main point here, which is: Who let that guy in?

How did Brinton get hired at all, given his proclivities for luggage theft, a highly distressing crime to its victims, and his obvious repeated pattern of doing it? Did they do any background checks at all? Did anyone ask him where he got so many ladies' clothes and sought proof that he bought them? Were there any other signs in his background that he's a narcissist and psychopath, unable to empathize with anyone but himself?

It matters, because it's obvious he was always unsuitable for any public office requiring some kind of basic ethics and credibility.

He did this on the government clock, and as such, trashed the government's credibility. Why did that happen? Might it have been because hiring him was just so perfect in the minds of the diversity-obsessed Biden administration? To the point that they did no background check at all? Or worse still, did do a background check, and waved him through to the job.

How many more out there are like him doing similar petty crimes to get their rocks off? Where can the government go to get a refund for all the lavish cash and accommodations paid to this bounder?

These questions are rightly ready for congressional testimony, given the sheer disgustingness of what we see. With Sam Brinton in a high position of powr, Joe Biden has taken us to rock bottom.

Image: Fox News Twitter screen shot