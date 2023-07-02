Sizzling hypocrisy: Biden vows to target white 'privilege' in college admissions after Supreme Court strikes down affirmation action

In the wake of last week's Supreme Court's ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions, Joe Biden has vowed to crack down on white 'privilege' in college admissions.

According to Joseph Simonson and Andrew Kerr at the Washington Free Beacon:

Shortly after the Supreme Court declared affirmative action college admission policies unconstitutional, President Joe Biden said his administration would direct the Department of Education to scrutinize how "practices like legacy admissions … expand privilege instead of opportunity."

Good luck with that one, Joe, given that entrenched leftist elites who donate to Democrats are the ones in the crosshairs with that idea.

But more to the point, Joe is one of the worst of them -- and the Beacon found the receipts:

In 2018, Hunter Biden tapped his father and a number of Biden family connections to help get his daughter into the University of Pennsylvania. Text messages and emails from Hunter Biden's laptop, reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, show how Joe and Hunter Biden worked behind the scenes to get a subpar family member into one of the most selective schools in the country. Maisy Biden's college admissions process could raise a number of uncomfortable questions for the president. The saga highlights exactly the kind of "legacy admissions" Biden has slammed.

Turns out Maisy was a miserable excuse for a student, but felt pretty entitled to a spot at the ivy league University of Pennsylvania, because, well, she had relatives with the political pull to make it happen. That's not the same as legacy admissions, but it is the 'privilege' of bearing the name 'Biden.'

There also was the case of Hunter Biden himself, who somehow got into Yale law school. Nobody knows how that guy got in.

Scott Johnston, writing for Medium in February 2021, noted that just 6.9% of applicants to Yale law get in, and only about ten or so arrive as transfers. Unlike the case of Maisy, where there was a text-message trail exposed by the Beacon, Johnston said he had no smoking gun as to why Hunter got into Yale, but he noticed odd coincidences:

Biden arrived as a transfer in the fall 1994. This means…

He was accepted sometime in the winter/spring that same year

The Dean of Yale Law at that time was Guido Calabrese

It was well known that Calabrese’s ambition was to serve on the federal bench

On February 9th, 1994, Bill Clinton nominated Calabrese to the 2nd Circuit, where he still serves

Chairing the Judiciary Committee at that time — the man responsible for confirming Calabrese’s nomination — was none other than Joe Biden.

Calabrese sailed through the process Those are the facts. I do not have Hunter’s transcripts from Georgetown undergrad or his first year of law school there, but he’s not exactly known as a scholar. Is it possible Biden was first in his law school class and had near perfect board scores? I suppose. But I would bet my net worth it wasn’t the case. I know people who knew him then and they say he was more arrogant than anything else. His life since does not evince one of intellect.

In the cauldron of Joe Biden's hypocrises, it would be hard to find a more sizzling chunk of fat than his own record on using political pull to ensure that his own have gotten into the fancy colleges they wanted, and never mind the missing merit.

It wasn't just getting subpar family members into the fancy university. It was also cadging goodies for himself, in exchange for other political favors -- and neglecting his actual job duties the taxpayers pay him for, to do it.

As the Beacon notes:

Gutmann in 2013 awarded Joe Biden an honorary doctor of laws degree from the university and has called the president "one of our nation's foremost statesmen." Joe and Hunter Biden held a flurry of meetings with Gutmann in 2016, emails from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop show. In January 2016, the three met at Joe Biden's Delaware beach house, according to the emails. In April 2016, Joe and Hunter Biden met with Gutmann at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Hunter Biden directed his business partner Eric Schwerin to cancel a preexisting appointment with the prime minister of the Ivory Coast so that he could attend the meeting. "You are supposed to meet with the Ivory Coast PM at 8:30am at the Sofitel downtown. Cancel?" Schwerin wrote to Hunter Biden two days before the April 15 meeting. "Yes I guess so—can he reschedule—the Guttman [sic] mtg is a must attend for me per Dad," Hunter Biden responded. "I need to be at NAVOBS at 9AM sharp."

The meeting that was more important than the scheduled meeting with a head of a sovereign state in an official capacity seems to have been the establishment of the Penn-Biden center at the University of Pennsylvania.

Amazing those Biden priorities.

After that happened, the university raked in $1 billion in donations from the U.S. and foreign countries, and Amy Gutmann, who colluded with Joe to let Maisy in, got herself an appointment from Joe in 2021 as U.S. ambassador to Germany.

Quid pro Joe? Sure has a whiff of it.

These are not small things by the way. The Beacon's description of the activity from the text messages examined were things other people have gone to jail for. Take this passage:

Hunter Biden said his father received some advice from Gutmann: Maisy needed to get her grades up in her senior year. Hunter also suggested that Maisy could see her chances improve if she expressed interest in playing lacrosse at Penn. Although it's unclear whether the lacrosse tip was from Joe Biden's conversations with the president of the University of Pennsylvania, Hunter was peeved that the counsel came so late. "I also think it would help if you had lax coach talk to their lax coach," Hunter wrote. "Bottom line is that Guttman [sic] made clear that in order for her to explain the 11th grade you had to show improvement in 12th," Hunter wrote. "Which is something I think we would have all liked to know form [sic] the start, but in fairness we were much later in the app process than usual and made it look like we weren't 100% about Penn."

Lacrosse? The coach? A non-athlete? Where have we heard that before?

Yes, the college admissions scandal that hit the Hollywood elites a few years ago. Parents using pull to get their kids into top schools often claimed to be "athletes" and the school coaches sometimes coopted them. Remember Hallmark Channel actress Lori Laughlin, who used fake athletics to get her party-hearty daughter into the University of Southern California?

She didn't have political pull or the power to make anyone an ambassador, but she did have $500,000.

There was also this that the Beacon reported:

Hunter Biden was so confident in his connection to Gutmann that he thought he could reinvent himself as a professor at her prestigious school. "I went to ask dad for the money to go to rehab. … And to tell him I want to get sober and teach at Penn," Hunter Biden told his sister-in-law and then-lover, Hallie Biden, in a December 26, 2018, text. Three days later, Hunter Biden referenced Gutmann by name in a text to his uncle that reiterated his desire to teach at the University of Pennsylvania. "That night I tell dad I want to probably stay in the area and specifically I wanted to live by you and teach my course at Penn and maybe develop another one," he texted Jim Biden on December 29, 2018.

It never happened, but there was talk of it. Why would there be talk of it? Well, one possible reason is that a lot of political manipulators do that stuff. Remember this guy, from the Los Angeles City Council?

What was his corruption game? According to the Los Angeles Times (emphasis added):

With scandal threatening the Ridley-Thomas political machine, prosecutors argued that he leaned on [USC official] Flynn to supply [Ridley-Thomas's disgraced ne'er-do-well son] Sebastian with extraordinary benefits and a “landing spot” after resigning from the Legislature under the false pretense of health problems. Among the benefits: admission and a full scholarship before he had even finished his application; a part-time professor‘s position; and later, the routing of $100,000 through USC to the Policy Research and Practice Initiative, a nonprofit run by the younger Ridley-Thomas.

Sound like Joe? Well, Ridley-Thomas, who had been a powerful politician in Los Angeles had to pay for that one.

Seems Joe Biden doesn't. But the texts are out there, and now Joe is spewing claptrap about 'privilege' in college admissions.

Perhaps he should sit that one out, given that these sleeping dogs in his past are awakening.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License