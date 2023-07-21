Shocking news confirming Biden’s ‘big guy’ status—and the media’s cover-up

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released a shocking document: It’s an FBI report from a Confidential Human Source (“CHS”) revealing that the FBI and, by extension, the DOJ have known since at least June 2020 that a Burisma executive asserted that Hunter and Joe Biden were receiving millions of dollars for Joe to act on behalf of Burisma—and that Joe Biden was doing this while he was still Vice President. Just as bad is the fact that the mainstream media is doing everything in its power to ignore or downplay this information.

Grassley released the CHS document along with a summary of what it reveals:

‘Poluchili’ According to the FBI’s confidential human source, executives for Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, brought Hunter Biden on the board to “protect us through his dad, from all kinds of problems.” At the time, Burisma was seeking to do business in the United States, but was facing a corruption investigation in Ukraine, led by then-Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. Regarding that investigation’s impact on its ambitions in North America, Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky reportedly said, “Don't worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad.” Zlochevsky reportedly stated that he had to pay $5 million to Hunter Biden and $5 million to Joe Biden, an arrangement he described as ‘poluchili,’ which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay,” according to the document. “Back-up” Zlochevsky claimed to have many text messages and recordings that show that he was coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure Shokin was fired. Specifically, he claimed to have two recordings with Joe Biden and 15 recordings with Hunter Biden. Zlochevsky also retained two documents, presumably financial records, as evidence of the arrangement, but said he didn’t send any funds directly to the “Big Guy,” a term understood to be a reference to Joe Biden. References to the “Big Guy” surfaced in communications involving other Biden family business arrangements independent of the Burisma arrangement. Zlochevsky claimed it would take investigators 10 years to uncover the illicit payments to the Bidens, according to the document.

Grassley noted that these claims are corroborated by the banking information the investigative committee is reviewing.

The same FBI report shows that Zlochevsky said that Hunter was so “stupid” that he was dumber than a dog. In other words, the only value he added was his father’s political heft. Hunter got a $5 million finder’s fee; Biden got $5 million for protecting Burisma. By the way, I think Joe is also dumber than a dog, which suggests that Biden’s political career gave him a monetary value in the corruption marketplace but that someone else was the mastermind.

Image: The Biden family, America’s Cosa Nostra? YouTube screen grab.

The FBI documents containing that information are here. What’s important to note is that the CHS met with the Burisma executive and heard these revelations in 2015/2016, when Biden was still Vice President. The FBI document itself is dated June 30, 2020, although it’s unclear to me whether the FBI had this information before then.

Biden, incidentally, gave value for the money:

To add a coda to this story, in October 2020, we learned about Hunter Biden’s laptop. On the day that news broke, a senior FBI official told Twitter the laptop was real. Nevertheless, the entire Deep State (both past and present) lied about this knowledge and social media censored the New York Post’s report about the laptop’s contents—contents that implicated Vice President Biden in wrongdoing. Joe Biden, who knew perfectly well that everything was true, insisted during a debate with President Trump that the laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

This is an incredible story of corruption at the highest levels of government: A Vice President taking bribes to affect American policy and a massive government cover-up. You’d think the media would be all over it but, if you were naïve enough to believe that, you’d be very, very wrong. The media ignored it, just as its ignored (or downplayed) information about the IRS whistleblower testimony:

On "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo," the host mentioned @theMRC study on how the networks have done nothing on Biden bribery allegations. She also slammed how ABC "News" simply skipped the IRS whistleblower hearing because it doesn't fit their narrative. pic.twitter.com/KJF4qO84PW — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 21, 2023

We exist in an era of unparalleled political corruption in America. Our federal government agencies are dedicated partisans who will stop at nothing to achieve preferred political outcomes, the Oval Office occupant is manifestly demented and has proven to be historically corrupt, and our media is worse than Pravda. I say this because Pravda writers lied to avoid the gulags. Our modern media lie because they are dedicated to effectuating the legal, ideological, and practical destruction of America’s constitutional system and moral underpinnings.