Secret Service sacrificing its reputation to protect drug offender in the White House

Another formerly revered federal agency joins in disgrace the politicized FBI, IRS, and Department of Justice. The Secret Service took just 11 days to close its investigation of the class A illegal drug, cocaine, found in the White House with a figurative shrug of the shoulders and a mumbled “I dunno.”

Following a classified briefing for members of Congress, the federal protective agency issued an official statement claiming:

There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area. Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.

This does not pass the giggle test. Taking only 11 days to investigate a very serious matter like this and then closing the investigation without interrogating and drug testing the very limited number of people who could have left anything in the locker in question bespeaks a desire to avoid finding the culprit. Considering the vast ongoing effort to identify anyone who could have approached the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the lack of curiosity, paucity of resources employed, and the speed in wrapping up the investigation with no suspect, there is no other conclusion than a cover up is likely underway.

There are many reasons to be suspicious and not grant the presumption of integrity. First is the way that the story kept changing. Bonchie of RedState has chronicled the classic sign of lying that changing the story usually indicates:

At first, the cocaine was claimed to have been “near” the White House (and that it wasn’t regular cocaine). A day later, a report came out that it was actually found in the White House Library with the implication being that a tourist left it behind. Next, we were told that the drugs were found at the West Executive Entrance. Lastly, the White House came out and said the baggie was placed in a cubby used to deposit electronic devices, with the blame being pointed at construction workers. In other words, the entire situation has been an incoherent mess with a constantly changing narrative. That has made many suspicious and for good reason. Why would anyone believe anything the Biden administration has to say after taking people on that wild ride?

Further cause for suspicion is the fact that Press Secretary Katine Jean-Pierre lied about family members not being present in the White House the Friday before the Independence Day weekend. Piers Morgan took her to task for this and for her chastisement of members of the press who dared question her:

Add to that the fact that we are now told the “cubby” was actually a locker with a key. A key that is now missing. This was revealed by Rep. Lauren Boebert following the classified briefing:

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Fox News Digital that, during the briefing, she inquired about specific security measures in place for the lockers where the cocaine was found. Boebert said the Secret Service admitted that the key to the locker in question "is missing." "There are 182 lockers in that foyer and currently... locker number 50 where the cocaine was found, that key is missing," Boebert said. "There were more than 500 people who went through the West Wing during the weekend of when this substance was found, when the cocaine was found in the White House, and none of those people who have come through are classified as suspects." "We do not know how many were tourists, individual citizens, or staffers, and they currently are not looking any further into those more than 500 people who entered that foyer of the West Wing during that weekend," she said. "Instead, they are quickly wanting to close this investigation and move on to the next Biden crime crisis." Boebert also told Fox News that she learned "there are no logs of the lockers. There's no video surveillance of the lockers."

Dan Bongino, who spent years as a Secret Service agent assigned to the White House is adamant that security screening would have detected the substance, and that the only possibility is that someone not subject to the screening – i.e., family members –could have brought in the coke.

There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those.

Rep. Boebert also points her finger at the family:

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert said after the Secret Service briefing Thursday on cocaine found July 2 at the White House that drugs have been found two other times since last year in the building. (snip) Boebert said the drug found twice before in roughly the past year was marijuana and that she thinks the Secret Service closed the investigation without a suspect "because everything in this administration is about covering up for the Biden crime family."

Because three members of the Biden family have admitted drug use problems in the past, they would be the obvious place to start with drug testing. My understanding is that cocaine residue is persistent and can be found in hair, so such a simple test, needing only a strand of hair from children Hunter and Ashley Biden and niece Caroline Biden, if she had recently visited the White House.

Note that Hunter’s absurdly lenient plea deal for other charges, not yet reviewed and approved by the judge in the case, would be invalidated if he were found to have broken the law by possessing cocaine. Aside from the familial turmoil that would cause, the prospect of prison time might well loosen his tongue about potentially illegal actions of his father. If, thst is, prosecutors were interested in pursuing such charges, as they would be absent political favoritism.

No mass drug testing has been undertaken for any of the people who might have left the baggie. Only a review of criminal records for drug offenses.

This was not a serious effort to identify the culprit. The most feared agencies of the federal government are laughing in our faces, and letting us know that a dual standard justice system exists, and that opponents of the regime can expect repression, while insiders are granted license to offend.