Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats are very confused about what makes a hypocrite

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other House Democrats are saying Republicans are hypocrites for wanting to cut the IRS budget while supporting the two whistleblowers that are calling out the IRS for their special treatment of Hunter Biden.

Here is the news story:

In whistleblowers, Democrats see GOP hypocrisy on IRS House Democrats are blasting Republicans this week with charges of hypocrisy for lionizing a pair of IRS whistleblowers while fighting to defund the agency at large over allegations of corruption and bias against conservatives. The Democrats say Republicans have undermined the legitimacy of their own star witnesses through months of attacks on the agency they represent, diminishing the public’s trust in the IRS and the agents who make it run. “It’s a very cherry-picked situation,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). “It is hypocritical to call on these folk while also stripping the resources they need to do their job.”

That is pure ignorance. It would be hypocritical to throw massive amounts of money and more employees in an organization that has become so obviously politically biased.

My guess is many IRS employees would love to get tax cheats like Hunter charged with the felonies he deserves but do not want to suffer retribution from his Democrat masters.

They also do not want to be targeted for destruction by the media and other Democrats who do not care how much they have to lie when a whistleblower targets their chosen ones.

It's disgusting.

When a snake is devouring something, you cut off its head. You don't feed it.

Likewise, when the IRS masters are destroying their political opponents and protecting their chosen ones (Democrats), you don't feed such an outfit with massive amounts of money and 87,000 new servants, you must destroy it from the top.

The process must be repeated at the politicized Justice Department.

Since Democrats are so confused about what makes someone a hypocrite, here is a sample of where the media and other Democrats are hypocritical:

They always say they want to tax the rich, yet when the rich Hunter Biden evades taxes and commits fraud, they want to give him a small slap on the wrist.

They had continual witch hunts on Trump's tax returns yet little curiosity about where Joe Biden made his millions or the twenty shell corporations that gather kickbacks for the Bidens.

Democrats can challenge any election they want, but if Republicans challenge an election where many states violated their election laws, they are called 'deniers' who want to destroy democracy and should not be allowed to hold office.

They say they want all children to get a good education, but they routinely block poor and minority children from having the opportunity for school choice.

They say that women can do whatever they want with their bodies on the matter of abortion, yet they forced women, and others, to get shots at the penalty of being fired from jobs if they didn't, and they take away their choice of what kind of health insurance they can buy.

They say they are pro-women but what can be more anti-woman than intentionally destroying women's sports, by making women and girls share locker rooms with people with penises (men) while not even being able to define what a woman is.

They say they are against corruption but they impeached Trump when he wanted to look into the Biden family corruption in Ukraine, They don't care that Hunter got kickbacks and Joe bragged about blackmailing Ukraine with taxpayer money unless they fired a prosecutor.

They rail against abuse of power and violation of separation of powers unless it is Obama, or Biden abusing their power with DACA, Student loans and other things.

AOC and others were very worried about children at the border until Biden took office and then they have barely said a word about children who disappeared, died or were trafficked which means they never cared. It was all political rhetoric.

They say they want everyone to get health care but they vote against the "Born Alive" act to provide healthcare to the most vulnerable; a newborn child at an abortion clinic who survived when the abortion procedure failed.

They will properly charge a woman with murder if she has a baby at home and then just let it die yet if a doctor and mother let a baby die at an abortion mill, that is O.K.

I thought they believed in equal treatment under the law.

They lecture others about their carbon footprint but it is O.K. for Green czar John Kerry, former President Obama, and others to fly in private jets and live in multiple mansions.

They claim they want to get rid of all remnants of racism as they seek to take down statues of Washington, Jefferson and others, yet they don't go after Robert Byrd. a former KKK member who filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Biden, Obama and others eulogized Byrd as a great man but they target people like Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas for daring to be conservative.

The founder of Planned Parenthood was a eugenicist who wanted birth control to build a "cleaner" race.

Margaret Sanger was a eugenicist. Why are we still celebrating her?

Sanger believed that minorities, and the mentally and physically disabled, were inferior and shouldn't be born.

Democrats believe in quotas for everything so why do they spend so much money and effort supporting an organization that aborts black and brown babies at a rate so much higher than their percent of the population?

They claim they want to lift the poor, and minorities up, yet in their great society, anti-poverty programs essentially encourage the break-up of families and relegate many to generational poverty and dependence on the government. .

Why do Democrats continue to support prevailing wage laws, which were passed to block blacks from taking white workers' jobs, and which have oppressed minorities for over ninety years? Why do they support open borders, which achieves the same thing now?

If the media and other Democrats really care about the poor and minorities, why did they seek to destroy Trump everyday when his policies were lifting all boats?

Incomes Hit a Record High and Poverty Reached a Record Low in 2019

Democrats now claim the filibuster is racist, yet they used it over 300 times to block Trump’s policies ion 2020 alone.

Democrats used filibuster 327 times, compared to only once by GOP in 2020: Report

AOC should go back to being a bartender since she and other Democrats have no business passing laws and regulations with no idea what a hypocrite is and they can’t even tell the difference between a man and a woman. They should stop claiming they are the party of science and that their destructive policies are "progressive."

