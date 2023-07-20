Remember when when Doc, Sleepy, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful and Sneezy didn't push their sexual orientation?

In the interest of full disclosure, as they say, we have three sons and they were never into "Snow White."

We were more of a "Power Rangers" or "Sandlot" family.

But I remember that my sister and mother liked "Snow White."

I'm sure that my five nieces watched and loved it, too. It's a nice Disney movie about a girl called Snow White and that's the story. The bottom line is that I never heard anybody complain about her skin color, the prince's kiss violating her space or that her seven friends didn't tell us about their sexual orientation. I guess people didn't get worked up about those things before. People used to watch movies, enjoy them and wait for the next generation to request the film.

The latest Disney movie should remind everyone why the studio is in trouble, i.e., go woke go broke.