Ranking the Indiana Jones films on Harrison Ford’s 81st birthday

It began in 1973 when George Lucas envisioned The Adventures of Indiana Smith based on the fantasy swashbuckling B-movie serials of the 1930s and '40s.

By 1977, Lucas narrated the plot of what became Raiders of the Lost Ark to his friend Steven Spielberg. Spielberg loved the idea but suggested a more American-sounding surname for their hero and thus Indiana Jones, a.k.a., Indy, came into existence.

Harrison Ford signed on to play Indy, his contract included the option to re-write his dialogue and provide inputs in the script.

Indy was a drastic departure from the fearless, unflappable, and always triumphant cinematic heroes of that era.

Indy suffered setbacks during his missions. He had a debilitating fear of snakes. In a fight, he often took a beating before punching back. He didn’t always land on his feet and he frequently made errors of judgment.

Indy isn’t blessed with superpowers and neither does he have advanced gadgets. He applies his wealth of knowledge practically and adapts to the situation to accomplish his mission.

The Indiana Jones series is unique not just because of the memorable action scenes, or the humor, but also because it celebrates the triumph of the human spirit. Indy possesses an indefatigable attitude that causes him to rise like a Phoenix despite insurmountable setbacks.

Ford relished depicting the fallible side of Indy and portraying him as an everyman who rises to the occasion when placed in extraordinary situations. This is what made the character relatable and memorable.

The films also had a strong emotional backbone. The real MacGuffin wasn’t the precious valuables he seeks, but human relationships that Indy learns to value.

Ford's dry and wry humor was used effectively in the films. Even in the most tense situations, Indy always saw the funny side of it all.

Today on Harrison Ford's 81st birthday, here's an attempt to rank the Indiana Jones pictures.

1. Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

This was the first and doubtlessly the best of the series. It is not just the best Indiana Jones picture but one of the all times greats.

The film had it all, an outstanding prologue that introduced Indy to audiences, masterfully crafted action scenes, exotic locations, clever dialogues, humor, colorful characters, romance, John William’s memorable theme, and above all Ford’s masterly portrayal of Indiana Jones.

Roger Ebert called Raiders "an out-of-body experience, a movie of glorious imagination and breakneck speed that grabs you in the first shot, hurtles you through a series of incredible adventures, and deposits you back, in reality, two hours later -- breathless, dizzy, wrung-out, and with a grin.”

2. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

When Indy’s father, Dr. Henry Jones Sr, mysteriously disappears during his quest for the Holy Grail, Indy is compelled to embark on a mission to save his father and possibly acquire the Grail.

Like in Raiders, Indy's adversaries were the Nazis.

Sir Sean Connery, the first man to play James Bond on the big screen played Indy’s father.

Ford and Connery’s characters are usually at odds for most of the film due to their approach to life and archaeology. But as the film progresses, the two begin to respect and admire each other.

The father-son relationship becomes the heart of the picture, while the quest for the Grail is relegated to the backdrop.

The film and the many poignant and comical situations along with the action set the pace. There is a particularly tense moment when Indy comes face to face with Adolf Hitler.

3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

The film premiered at the Cannes film festival. Perhaps a festival with critics looking for ‘serious’ cinema was the wrong choice for a launch. The film ended up with a score of only 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This low score made headlines and hurt the film's reputation.

Now that most reviews are in, the score on Rotten Tomatoes is almost 70 percent, while 88 percent of verified users approve of the film. But the damage was done.

The film also became a target of a vicious smear campaign on social media with claims it was ‘woke’. They claimed Indy was relegated to the sidelines while the new 'girl boss' Helena Shaw takes over.

So here are the facts.

Indiana Jones is the central character, only this time in addition to his usual shortcomings is his advancing age. He has passed his prime and relevance, but his indefatigable spirit of adventure is intact.

Indy leads the adventure while his goddaughter Helena Shaw provides support. Indy isn't subjected to anything that he hasn't been subjected to previously, this includes being punched in the face and being rescued by the heroine.

Helena isn't glorified at the expense of Indy. She is presented as one who has a tendency of overestimating herself which leads to her undoing. Beneath the arrogance and garrulousness, she does have a kind heart.

The film has earned over $250 million in just 12 days, which is good, but the expectations were considerably higher. Perhaps the initial wave of bad reviews and the smear campaign led to this underwhelming box office which was widely reported to complete the cycle of negativity.

The truth is, the film is well made. It is swiftly paced with well-crafted action set pieces, there is humor and poignant moments. Ford carries the film and wears his age with dignity and class.

This is a fitting farewell to a great American cinematic hero.

4. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

It began in Shanghai, with a musical extravaganza from the golden era of Hollywood, and Ford emerged in a James Bond-like tuxedo.

Steven Spielberg wanted to direct a Bond film, but Eon studios said no. When he told George Lucas this, they decided to create Indiana Jones, and during a scene in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' (1984), Indy is dressed as James Bond pic.twitter.com/FTzaeQzPce — Film Easter Eggs & Details (@FilmEasterEggs) December 21, 2020

Moments later after a daring escape from China, Indy crash lands in India and ends up saving the children of impoverished villagers from the clutches of evil.

The film was hugely entertaining with thrilling action. The romantic moments between Indy and the film's heroine Willie were reminiscent of classic screwball comedies.

Despite the humor, the film was darker than any other Indy picture with elements usually found in horror cinema. And yes, chilled monkey brain was served for dessert.

5. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

This consisted of all the elements of the previous films, yet it was devoid of spontaneous magic. The proceedings often appeared formula-driven, calculated, and without heart.

Despite getting no help from the script, Ford was excellent as an older, wiser, and world-weary Indy adjusting to changing times.

The film is the series’ highest-grossing film when not adjusted for inflation and the second-highest-grossing film of 2008.

Those who hadn’t seen the previous three films enjoyed this one. However, for fans with sky-high expectations, this was a disappointment.

Conclusion

For his brilliant portrayal of Indy, Ford deserves all the acting accolades. Alas, action-adventure pictures are regarded as pastiche and unworthy of ‘prestigious’ awards.

But awards don’t always matter, what Ford has is the gratitude of audiences – for bringing to life one of the big screen's most endearing and enduring heroes.

Ford spoke about being overwhelmed by the love he received for Indy.

Here’s wishing the Ford a happy birthday and a century of great health.

