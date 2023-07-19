Progs outraged and Country Music Television censors song by country music superstar Jason Aldean

Bowing to the politically correct progressive censors, Country Music Television has pulled from broadcast the newest release by one of the true superstars of the genre. Billboard broke the story Tuesday:

CMT has pulled Jason Aldean’s incendiary video for his new single, “Try That In a Small Town.” The visual, which his label Broken Bow Records/BMG, released on Friday (July 14), was in rotation on CMT through Sunday (July 16), playing in the morning music video hours. It is unclear how many times CMT played the video before pulling it on Monday. Other than confirming the outlet had yanked the video, CMT declined to comment on the decision to cease playing the clip. The video, which has received more than 346,000 views on YouTube since its release, features Aldean performing in front of courthouse with an American flag hanging from the entrance. The performance is interspersed with footage of a flag burning, protesters screaming and attacking police in various scenarios, and robbing a convenience store. It’s unclear where the footage was taken from, but at one point, a Fox News chyron appears with the words “state of emergency declared in Georgia.” Aldean is from Macon, Ga.

As of the time of this writing, 16 hours after Billboard’s story, the views on YouTube totaled 842,000. Because Google, the owner of YouTube, likes to censor conservatives, a Rumble video is embedded below, and you can take 3 minutes to see for yourself if the video is “incendiary” or “racist” or merely expresses view consistent with your values.

The New York Times coverage of the story implies that the backdrop used for the video is a signal of racism:

Country Music Television has pulled a music video for the song “Try That in a Small Town,” by the country music superstar Jason Aldean, which was filmed at the site of a lynching, amid accusations that its lyrics and message are offensive. The video, released in May, was shot in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn., a site known for the 1927 mob lynching of Henry Choate, an 18-year-old Black man, and is interspersed with violent news footage, including protests. An American flag is draped between the building’s central pillars, while Aldean, strumming a guitar, lists what he imagines as big city behavior that would not be well received in a small town; “carjack an old lady”; “cuss out a cop”; “stomp on the flag.”

How many people instantly recognize the courthouse where permission was obtained for filming? I certainly didn't know about the lynching almost a century ago.

Meanwhile, the rap genre of popular music celebrates all sorts of violence, vulgarity, and racism with no pushback from the dominant media.

Photo credit: Rumble video screengrab