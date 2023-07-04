Pro-choice or pro-parents? Tolerance or tyranny?

Heard of the term “parental rights?” If you have, forget it. Because academicians, politicians, and mainstream media types don’t believe there is such a thing. How’s that, you say?

According to thecollegefix.com, the state of New Jersey is currently suing three school districts that require parents to be notified “when gender-nonconforming students wish to change their names, be called by new pronouns, or request other accommodations.” “Other accommodations?” You can guess what that means. Pass the scalpel. Truly chilling.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin recently filed civil rights complaints against the Middletown Township, Marlboro Township and Manalapan-Englishtown Regional districts, literally only hours after the districts had approved the policies.

Moreover, according to the same site, a pair of academics affiliated with York University purport to believe that allowing parents to opt out their children from drag story-time events is a “dangerous setback for 2SLGBTQ+ human rights education.”

To wit: Beyhan Farhadi, a fellow at York’s Institute for Research on Digital Literacies, and “community educator”/York M.Ed student Joy Henderson say the Toronto School Board’s decision to allow opt-outs from the “family-friendly” activity “sends a message that [queer] rights are debatable.” Attention Farhadi and Henderson: your insistence that parents not be “allowed” to opt their own children out of events in which men clad in women’s dresses and undergarments read books to their young children is a dangerous setback for freedom, dignity, morality, and humanity.

Farhadi and Henderson, “queer parents” both, say that the Toronto board had previously declared— in opposition to a previous allegedly “discriminatory” parental rights declaration — that “no student can be exempted from Human Rights education.”

No student can be exempted from Human Rights education? Really? Does that include Heterosexual PRIDE! courses and Jesus story-time events? If not, why? Do heterosexuals and Christians have no comparable “human rights?” It would be the absolute height of irony if everyone but heterosexuals and Christians were granted unalienable rights by their Creator. Yet this is precisely what some militant transgender thugs appear to be implying.

The hypocritical, tyrannical, lying a**holes on the left routinely threaten pro-lifers -- and conservatives in general -- while demanding we all be “pro-choice” when it comes to parents’ decisions whether or not to murder their own baby. Yet, oddly enough, they simultaneously claim that parents must have no choice in how their children are indoctrinated educated, and no say if their kids want to “switch” genders. Neither are they fond of “choice” when it comes to lockdowns, social distancing, mask wearing, or vaccine mandates. Most aren’t pro-choice as regards the purchase of firearms -- even for the defense of one’s family… or in terms of paying taxes, engaging in “hate speech,” or in opinions of affirmative action.

One “choice,” so we don’t have to choose. In everything. For all of us. That is, of course, no choice at all. It is not the definition of tolerance, inclusion, and democracy. It is the opposite.

