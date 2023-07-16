Press roosters crow about Joe Biden for a fake economic sunrise

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell would have you think what Joe Biden thinks -- that he is the hero of the American economy just because inflation has stopped ballooning:

Who’s responsible for cooling inflation? Credit Biden, if not Bidenomics. If the U.S. economy ultimately achieves a coveted “soft landing,” it won’t be because we did a bunch of experimental things progressive populists agitated for.

It's garbage.

Joe Biden is still attempting to force people to buy electric cars and is handing out green goodies to people who claim they can control the climate.

There is also his intentional destruction of companies that produce reasonably priced energy. The price of crude oil is down from its high but is still over 75% higher than it was before he took office. (Note to Catherine: Please describe which of Biden's policies brought crude oil down.)

The price of energy affects everything. Crude oil is used in over 6,000 products.

Statistical inflation increases have been reduced to 3% or 4% but Americans are still suffering.