Precision parachute teams: Harder than it looks

We are watching morale and recruiting for the United States Armed Forces crumble before our eyes, as a top-down indoctrination program forcing tans-sexualism and homosexuality into the services. This concerted effort follows a vast purge of active duty ranks thanks to enforcing mandatory experimental Covid gene therapy pseudo-vaccines on officers and enlisted servicemen and -women.

But the destruction is not yet complete. At the elite levels, there remains (for now) a core of competent and proud warriors unafraid to flaunt their skills for the world to watch and admire (or fear).

One such elite team is the US Army Golden Knights precision parachute team. They are so good that they make it look easy. Consider this 9-second clip of a Golden Knight landing square in the middle of a football field full of fans, at the 2022 Army-Navy game:

It looks like the Golden Knights spawned imitators who discovered, to their embarrassment and horror, that it not nearly as easy it looks, also flying into a stadium. This video, from OnPoint News, is making the rounds, showing the Uganda Army’s attempt to perform a similar stunt to mark that nation’s 60th anniversary of independence.

YouTube screengrab (cropped)

Somehow, I expect China and Russia's teams practice more.