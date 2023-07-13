Payroll for Biden’s proliferating White House staff soars to $160 million (in under 3 years)

For all the blathering the Democrats do about being the “champions” of special classes or causes, it seems the only glass ceiling they’re really smashing is for the unemployable. If sticky-fingers Sam Brinton, or “public health expert” Demetre Daskalakis (who recently wore fetish gear to a professional conference) sought employment in the private sector, who in their right mind would hire them?

Open the Books founder Adam Andrzejewski recently published the findings of a dive into the annual report released to Congress by the White House on payroll data, and revealed the perfectly predictable (albeit still outrageous) price tag:

During President Joe Biden’s first three years, he spent $158.8 million on the largest White House payroll since at least 1971, based on headcount. White House staff for FY2023 collectively cost $52,775,234.

Of course the bill alone for Biden’s staff is offensive enough, but as always, the devil is in the details (literally). Andrzejewksi revealed this:

The most highly compensated White House Biden staffer? The top paid is Demetre C. Daskalakis ($260,718), Deputy Coordinator for the Monkeypox Response.

Oh yes, you read that right; the highest paid person other than Joe Biden himself, is the BDSM-obsessed flamer who appears to involve himself in the Occult and Satanism. Remember this?

Why is senior White House advisor @dr_demetre taking part in what appear to be occult rituals and seems obsessed with Satanic iconography? pic.twitter.com/h8MRMagTTB — American Accountability Foundation (@ExposingBiden) September 9, 2022

Or this?

This is WH monkeypox coordinator, Demetre Daskalakis. ⬇️ 😬 pic.twitter.com/8kHQGxQGE3 — Judy ⛳️🇺🇸🍊 (@judytgolf) September 7, 2022

Additional perspective from Andrzejewski’s report noted here:

Biden employs 108 more staffers than Trump (416) (FY2019) and 70 more than Obama (454) (FY2011) at the same point in their respective presidencies. … Jill Biden’s staff more than doubled from last year (8) to 20 this year.

The habits of the gluttonous regime squatting in and on the grounds of the White House, seem oddly synonymous with the storyline of a children’s book I read to my youngest son almost every night (it’s one of his favorites). Pigs Aplenty, Pigs Galore is a tale that begins with a man quietly reading late at night, when he thinks he hears something coming from the kitchen. When he tiptoes through the dark doorway, he stumbles upon a “pile of pigs” — before he realizes it’s a full-blown invasion. The pigs throw a lavish party, all at the expense of the man’s pocketbook, sanity, resources, and property. One line of the story stands out in particular:

The piggy piggies eat their fill, I get nothing, just the bill.

Of course, the man in the story was dreaming—we’re living a nightmare.

Thomas Sowell famously said, “No society ever thrived because it had a large and growing class of parasites living off those who produce.” Oh Professor, don’t we know it!

Image: Twitter video screen grab.