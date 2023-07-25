Pay to Play? The buyers of Hunter Biden's 'masterpieces' roll out

Well, it happened.

The buyers of Hunter Biden's art "masterpieces," whose prices commanded would pin him for a boy-wonder art genius, have gotten out.

And it's not a pretty picture. Who's buying the Hunters?

According to the Daily Mail:

Hunter Biden 's artwork has brought in $1.3 million dollars, and it has been revealed that a top Democratic donor and Biden family friend who President Biden named to a prestigious commission was one of the top purchasers. Despite a promise that all purchasers' identities would be kept a secret, two names have been revealed: Los Angeles-based real estate investor and Democratic donor Elizabeth Hirsch Naftali and Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris.

Wow. So both are closely linked to Democrat politics, with one of them, Naftali, getting herself appointed to a Biden art commission and the other serving as Hunter Biden's lawyer, fixer, and bailout man for Hunter Biden's back taxes. He was last seen in public huffing a bong in Malibu.

It kind of contradicts what the White House said the Hunter painting sales operation would be:

When Hunter Biden first announced he would make a high-dollar foray into the art world, the Biden team promised the identities of those who purchased Hunter's art would remain anonymous. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden promised an 'absolute wall' between his duties as president and his family's business dealings. The White House said at the time the buyers had been vetted and their identity was only known to the gallery - suggesting Hunter's latest business venture would not become a way to sell White House influence.

The latest revelations from Congress about Biden's involvement in Hunter's business dealings pretty well puts paid to that claim about some kind of wall on Hunter's business dealings, while 60 Minutes's adoring 2021 profile of Hunter as the art world's hot new sensation now looks skeezy.

The art world itself and its major critics have basically called bee ess on the idea of these Hunter paintings being masterpieces.

The names of these buyers should have been revealed right from the beginning. According to the report, Hunter knew who they were and would have been at least theoretically in a position to respond to whatever it was they might have wanted in return for the purchases as a result. And if Hunter knew, you can bet others in the White House knew, too. The only people these buyers were being concealed from were the voters, who might just judge for themselves whether this was a pay-to-play operation.

These are far from the only buyers of Hunter's newfound talent as a creator of art at masterpiece prices, but they are indicative of what seems to be going on.

Where are the leaked out names of actual art collectors on this list, the kind of people who normally pay these kinds of prices for art on its merit to go into their collections that journalists write about and that the public wants to see? So far, we don't see any of those leaked out.

All we see now are just see a couple of politically connected characters who might have reasons other than a quest for the greatest art for their collections for their purchases. Morris's purchase, for instance, could probably go a ways towards repaying Hunter's debt to him for paying his taxes. Money in, money out.

As for the art commission appointment Naftali got, it's unknown whether the appointment was made before or after the purchase, according to the report, but that could still be pay-for-play either way -- either as a means of getting influence, or as a thank you purchase. The story says it was an unpaid appointment, but well, let's just say these commissions wield a lot of power and prestige for things art collectors care about. There's a reason the art world denizens angle to get on them.

It all suggests that the Biden way of doing business is carrying on the way it always carries on. There appears to be an art-selling operation that is targeted towards buyers for influence and the Bidens appear to be benefiting. As if there weren't enough things to investigate, this looks investigate-able, too. It's just so blatant, and carries so much potential for influence-peddling and conflicts of interest that it seems like an open ad for it. At a minimum, it's time to release the names of all the art buyers and find out if they had gotten political benefits a lot bigger than the benefits of Hunter's whiz-kid "talent."

Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, via YouTube