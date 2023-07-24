« Newsom muscles Temecula school board into accepting his wokester curriculum ... or else | The Lancet provides a rare opportunity to see obvious climate data manipulation »
July 24, 2023
Spain and the inconclusive election
Thumbs up for our system. At least the winner here gets to form a government quickly.
Over in Spain, they had an election and people wonder what the point of it was.
Who won? So far no one really knows.
This is the story:
Spain was plunged into political uncertainty Monday a day after Alberto Núñez Feijóo's conservative Popular Party narrowly won the country's national election but without securing the parliamentary majority needed to topple the five-year-old coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.The result means Feijóo can't claim outright victory, though he told his supporters he would try to form a government. That process is likely to take weeks or even months as Sánchez may also be able to secure support from smaller parties to form a governing coalition. A new election could also be called.
As I read in news reports, PP and Vox secured 169 seats, PSOE and Sumar 153 but nobody got the magical 176.
What a mess or, this is something like what happened in Canada, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was returned to power by cutting a deal with a small party.
In other words, PM Sanchez could stay in power by cutting a deal with some of the other parties. It could happen if PM Sanchez is supported by Junts, a Catalan pro-independence party.
Frankly, I'm disappointed because what we heard from friends is that the vote would be a referendum on jobs. the economy, inflation and a Spanish version of "malaise."
It probably was but not enough to form a parliamentary majority.
So check the news because the election is over but forming a government is not.
P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.
Image: Pexels // CC0 public domain