Spain and the inconclusive election

Thumbs up for our system. At least the winner here gets to form a government quickly.

Over in Spain, they had an election and people wonder what the point of it was.

Who won? So far no one really knows.

Spain was plunged into political uncertainty Monday a day after Alberto Núñez Feijóo's conservative Popular Party narrowly won the country's national election but without securing the parliamentary majority needed to topple the five-year-old coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The result means Feijóo can't claim outright victory, though he told his supporters he would try to form a government. That process is likely to take weeks or even months as Sánchez may also be able to secure support from smaller parties to form a governing coalition. A new election could also be called. As I read in news reports, PP and Vox secured 169 seats, PSOE and Sumar 153 but nobody got the magical 176 What a mess or, this is something like what happened in Canada, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was returned to power by cutting a deal with a small party In other words, PM Sanchez could stay in power by cutting a deal with some of the other parties. It could happen if PM Sanchez is supported by Junts, a Catalan pro-independence party.

Frankly, I'm disappointed because what we heard from friends is that the vote would be a referendum on jobs. the economy, inflation and a Spanish version of "malaise."

It probably was but not enough to form a parliamentary majority.

So check the news because the election is over but forming a government is not.