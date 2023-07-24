On Systemic Democrat Privilege

If I am a Democrat and call you a “fascist,” “Hitler,” or “a bigoted, racist, misogynistic, transphobic monster,” that is simply me exercising my rights under the First Amendment. However, if you are a Republican and “misgender” me…or disagree with my notions of gender identity, climate change, CRT—or anything else-- you are guilty of “hate speech,” and must be shut down, shut up, run off campus and, preferably, threatened, fined, or fired.

And if you complain too loudly about the “hypocrisy,” “injustice,” or “gaslighting,” I will say this is proof that your “radical, right-wing” hatred is a danger to me, those in “my community” —and to “our democracy” itself.

What will you say—or do-- about that, intolerant fascist?

Are you willing to be castigated and ostracized by every major institution, the mainstream media, enemies, perhaps an ally or two—and even some family members? Just to do what you truly, deeply believe is right today…and for the future?

Our founders were.

And thank God they were, as the subsequent quantum leap in (worldwide) freedom and prosperity makes clear.