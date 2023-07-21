NYC doesn't 'sanctuary' anymore

The mayor of New York has a new tune on the political charts. It's his remake of that old tune by Teddy Pendergrass:

"I don't love you anymore It's just that simple No, no, no, not like before Such a shame, dirty shame"

Yes, it's a "shame, dirty shame" but Mayor Eric Adams can't sanctuary anymore. The mayor is learning that the whole thing about sanctuary cities was a lot more fun when he was talking about Texas than having to implement it in NY City.

So the formerly "sanctuary city" is now sending a message that goes like this:

“Please consider another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the U.S.,” the flier, published in English and Spanish, suggested.

Yes, I remember when such a message would have been labeled "racist" and "not inclusive".

The problem is money, as the mayor faces a perfect storm. The state's tax revenues are reportedly 20% down and no more money is coming from Washington.

So it's up to New York, New York. The mayor wants to make a brand-new start of it and old New York "sanctuary city" is no more.

Image: Tim Pierce