NSC spokesman says taxpayer-funded abortions for military members a 'foundational, sacred obligation'

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby recently embarked on an impassioned defense of abortion funding for military service members and their families.

Kirby averred that female members of the military should be “able to count on the kinds of healthcare and reproductive care specifically that they need to serve.” He even went so far as to pound on the podium of the White House press briefing room while calling military members’ access to abortion a “foundational, sacred obligation of military leaders.”

He added: “Not to mention it’s just the right darn thing to do.”

At one point, Kirby asked a rhetorical question on behalf of a female military member concerned about her “reproductive care” (read “abortion”)-- were she to be assigned to duty in a red state like Alabama.

“What do you do? Do you say ‘no’ and get out?” He meant say ‘no’ to—and get out of—the Navy, not realizing that had the female military member simply said ‘no’ to unprotected sex, it would have completely alleviated the need for an abortion reproductive care in the first place. Not to mention that it would have been “just the right darn thing to do.” But progressives typically aren’t particularly self-aware, nor do they have a keen sense of irony.

Let’s revisit Kirby’s remarkable, astounding assertion that military leaders have a “foundational” and indeed “sacred” obligation to assure access to abortion for those who serve. Is there really a sacred obligation to kill the innocent?

Call me a skeptic, but I doubt Washington’s soldiers at Valley Forge were deeply concerned with “reproductive health care.” They probably were more concerned about the lack of shoes on their feet during the harsh Pennsylvania winter.

Fast forward roughly four score and seven years, and I posit that neither the Union nor the Confederate troops at Gettysburg were in high dudgeon over their respective nations’ failure to address—and fund—abortions for their troops—and their families.

Though the Allies had to abort Operation Overlord for a day due to inclement weather, the incredibly dangerous assault on Hitler’s Fortress Europe proceeded on June 6, 1944. Not sure if the thousands attempting to scale the White Cliffs of Dover had abortion on their minds.

Doubt any would have said ‘no’ to service and left the military if abortions for themselves and their families weren’t the law of the land—and publicly funded.

These previous iterations of the American military were concerned with, chronologically: defeating taxation without representation and monarchical tyranny; saving the union while putting an end to slavery; and preventing a madman from exterminating Jews and taking over the world.

What do you think the leaders of the U.S. military—and the majority of its members, for that matter—would have said about the “foundational, sacred” right to unfettered abortion in days of yore?

Progressives would likely respond: “Yeah, dude, but that’s just more proof of the straight, Christian patriarchy that used to rule the day.”

Just might be.

Image: PxFuel // CC0 public domain