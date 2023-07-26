Not in this small town

Biden voters are frothing mad at Jason Aldean’s latest video, “Try That in A Small Town.” Aldean’s video highlights the lawlessness that Antifa, BLM, and other Democrat groups carried out during the summer of 2020, all while his lyrics tell Dems they better not try such craziness in small town America.

A little background, recall after George Floyd died of a drug OD (May 2020); Democrat cities erupted in months of destructive riots, firebombing of courthouses, car hijackings, murders, etc. It was frightening to watch the daily destruction by Democrat thugs as they torn down statues, vandalized and looted businesses, turned over and torched vehicles, and beat anyone unlucky enough to stumble upon their mayhem.

It was such mayhem that Aldean’s song and video addresses. His lyrics support small-town values along with law enforcement. He tells those unlawful Dems that they best not try such antics in small towns like Forsyth, GA and Macon (Aldean’s home town) because the people living there won’t put up with such nonsense. You’d think such a message would resonate and for most of the country, it does. The problem is the woke Left is constantly enraged at everything. They claim that Aldean’s video is, wait for it… racist. Of course, it’s racist; everything’s racist to leftists. CMT (Country Music Television) considered it so racist they pulled it from circulation.

Note that the song never mentions race, and the only identifiable people in the video are White. So, how is the song racist? Because as Democrat media points out, Aldean’s video uses the Maury County Courthouse (MCC) in Columbia, TN as a backdrop, and that makes it racist. Say what? Apparently, the courthouse was the location of a black lynching back in 1927. Henry Choate, a jailed black man, was accused of assaulting a white woman. The leftist media explains -- a mob led by the KKK, formed by Dems in the 1870s and revived by Dems in the 1920s, stormed the jail, dragged Choate out, and hanged him in front of the courthouse.

And it was Aldean’s use of the MCC that makes him, the song, and the video pro-lynching and racist. Hold on, if Aldean released the song back in May, why is he just now being accused of racism, pro-lynching, etc.? Simple: Democrat voters (and their media) move from outrage to outrage. Today, the mob is angry at Aldean, not because of the video (they don’t care about it) but because he isn’t one of them. He’s not woke and his wife, Brittany, certainly isn’t. Brittany and Kasi Wicks, Aldean’s sister, launched a conservative clothing line that trolls liberals. Also, Aldean once played golf with President Trump (heaven forbid). The Left can’t stand anyone who defies them. They demand we bow to their ephemeral whims of outrage; here today, on to a new outrage tomorrow.

To prove that the Dems care nothing about the courthouse and the 1927 lynching, the MCC has been used in numerous other movies and videos. It was the backdrop of a 2009 Disney, Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus) movie, and a 2022 Paramount Christmas movie. However, Disney and Paramount support transgendering children, radical leftist ideology, are pro climate hoax, are anti-Trump, anti-DeSantis, and anti-conservative, so they get a pass from cancel culture.

The larger issue is how people view the world. Christians view the world through the teachings of Jesus; Dems view the world through race and skin color. Christians realize that everyone is flawed and each of us needs forgiveness. OTOH, Dems constantly condemn people as being racist. To Dems and their media, race factors into almost every action they take. Decisions and discussions about housing, employment, education, law enforcement, politics, highways (thanks to Mayor Pete), entertainment, social interactions, courthouses, and so on, are all made based on skin color. Here’s where it gets even worse, because Dems view life through the lens of race and skin color, they think everyone else views life the exact same. They project their racism onto others which explains how they see a courthouse as racist and explains their never-ending accusations of racism.

So CMT cancelled Aldean? Perhaps CMT should be cancelled as was Bud Light.

Image: Dlindner0