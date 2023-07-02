New York Times presses the delete button on the word ‘Democrat’

Does anyone doubt that The New York Times not only is virulently anti-Trump (in the manner of a William Barr or a Paul Ryan), but is committed to effacing embarrassing references to Democrats convicted of deplorable criminal conduct? The following should remove all doubts that the Times is in the tank for the Democrat.

Here are the lede paragraphs from a June 29 AP story by Mike Catalini on the sentence given a New Jersey politico for arranging the murder of "a colleague."

"NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey political consultant who had two hitmen kill a colleague for $15,000 was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison on Thursday. "Sean Caddle, a 45-year-old former Democratic campaign consultant, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit murder-for-hire in the killing of Michael Galdieri, whose apartment was set on fire after he was fatally stabbed in 2014."

Note the words "former Democratic campaign consultant" describing the defendant, Sean Caddle.

Now, here is the link to the story as it appeared in The New York Times, June 30:

This report, by Tracey Tully and Ed Shanahan, refers to Caddle, in the text, as "a New Jersey political consultant." The term "Democrat" is nowhere to be found -- other than in the third paragraph from the end, in reference to a Jersey pol way off on a tangent to Caddle: "Nick Scutari, a Democrat and president of the State Senate" whose chief of staff Antonio Teixiera was said to have conspired with Caddle and pleaded guilty to fraud and tax evasion charges.

One wonders -- in vain -- if the reader should accept this reference to Caddle -- "as an up-from-the-streets operative" -- as another way of saying "Democrat?"

In addition to the Jersey felon's name -- Sean M. Caddle -- the Times story has 20 mentions of "Mr. Caddle" without the partisan label, "Democrat" attached. (One mention of "Mr. Caddle," was followed by: "a father of four young children....")

Can anyone believe that had a Republican been the subject of story about a 24-year sentence handed down to a defendant who pleaded guilty to hiring hitmen to kill an "associate," that party label would not have appeared in the headline and throughout the report? Of course not.

And so -- behold The New York Times, covering up for the Democrats, from the White House to the seamy side of terrible criminality in state politics.