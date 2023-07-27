New Mexico's government funds new abortion referral hotline and includes The Satanic Temple as a ‘provider’

This is a big world, and throughout the course of history, its people, cultures, traditions, and societies have differed vastly and changed dramatically—except for one area, and that is the defining traits of big (left) government. It’s no surprise that the bigger (more leftist) a government gets, the more thieving, murderous, and hypocritical it becomes. (This fact is exactly why our Founders ratified a constitution that imposed strict limits upon a federal American government.)

It’s also no surprise that despite the aforementioned reality, those on the left still fancy big government to be a viable and reasonable pursuit. These people are intellectually dishonest (if you can even use the word “intellectual”), and they have no sense of objective morality, unless it’s their subjective standard, of course. We’re told that there’s no such thing as black-and-white right and wrong, but in the same breath it’s categorically wrong to push conservative values. “If you don’t believe in (fill in the blank with homosexuality, abortion, “preferred” pronouns, or anything else), then you’re a bigot, racist, misogynist, etc.” How’s that for a paradox?

In a story by Steven Ertelt for Life News, one which appears to have been missed by the media (establishment and alternative alike), an anti-abortion organization out of New Mexico uncovered quite a grotesque revelation….

Just over a month ago, the state’s Democrat governor established an abortion referral “hotline” for “women seeking access” to abortion, as well as transportation and other types of assistance, and one of the providers listed includes… The Satanic Temple. ABC News reported the phone line would be staffed by registered nurses—not a minimum wage employee—but as of yet given limited coverage, there don’t appear to be hard numbers as to the cost. However, what we do know is that obviously, the taxpayer is footing the bill. (There’s the “thievery” to which we’re all so accustomed!) From Life News:

‘Why are taxpayers of New Mexico forced to promote the satanic temple religious abortion center through the pro-abortion governor’s hotline,’ said Elisa Martinez, New Mexico Alliance for Life executive director. ‘Is the state of New Mexico fully disclosing to women that ‘TST Health’ is a satanic ritualistic abortion center and that abortion is not a life-saving procedure that it [sic] involves the ending of an innocent human life?’

The New Mexico Alliance for Life obtained the list of recommended abortion providers through a public records request, and a link to the document can be found here. Interestingly, as highlighted by Martinez, the directory doesn’t say “The Satanic Temple” but rather simply, “TST” (seems like an intentional act of deception if you ask me). Furthermore, the executive office neglects to acknowledge that although the practitioners listed under “TST” will get the baby-killing job done, this particular abortion procedure is actually a sadistic ritual of child sacrifice—Heinrich Himmler, with his mandated satanic rituals at Wewelsburg Castle, would be proud. (And there you have the recognizable state-sanctioned “murder.”)

And lastly, for the hypocrisy element….

Too often, I hear the uninformed classes that comprise the left holler about the “separation of church and state.” They make demands for the removal of Christian monuments outside courthouses, and screech about military members who have the audacity to adorn their personal desks with plaques that read, “No weapons formed against me shall prosper.”

Now of course, they don’t actually understand that “separation of church and state” only means there can be no state-enforced religion; it certainly does not mean that Judeo-Christian principles have no place in government. Things like “thou shalt not murder” and “thou shalt not steal” are not universally accepted or adopted truths, but undoubtedly they are in American law; the Declaration includes both “God” and “Creator”; the “Appeal to Heaven” or “Appeal to God” flag was commissioned by George Washington himself; and the very first presidential oath (as well countless ones since then), was taken upon a Bible. It should go without saying, the ethics of the Bible are the very foundation of our American government.

Yet, these leftists have no qualms about doing the very thing they oppose so vehemently! This is a state office, elevating and promoting a “religious” ritual of human sacrifice.

Big Left’s gonna do, what Big Left’s gonna do—too bad only some of us get that.

Image: Public domain via Wikimedia Commons.