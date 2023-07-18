NBC just repeats climate predictions by the UN, no matter how many previous dire projections have been 100% wrong

It seems that every day the media will repeat a doomsday prediction about the climate from the UN or elsewhere to scare the public. They never ask questions even though previous dire predictions have been 100% wrong. The purpose is clearly to mislead the public that predictions are equivalent to facts, and they must capitulate to radical leftist policies to save the planet.

Logo of the UN 2022 Climate Change Conference

The prediction below is that people in the southern U.S won’t be able to survive unless they give up gas cars, gas furnaces, and other conveniences.

DOOMSDAY CULT: NBC Cites Absurd UN Report That Southern US Will Be Unlivable NBC's Sunday Today decided to needlessly panic their viewers by regurgitating a laughably absurd report by the United Nations claiming much of the southern United States will be unlivable by the year 2070. This isn't exactly the kind of news people want to start their morning by hearing. Even though reasonable viewers know instinctively that it's not a realistic possibility. Worst of all, NBC's meteorologist Angie Lassman was the one to repeat the Democrat Party's climate cult talking points live on air. You would think she would know better. (snip) This gave Lassman her opening to claim hot weather (also known as Summer) will eventually cause much of the south to be unlivable for humans: "That point actually probably closer than what you think. A United Nations report released late last year says that much of the south, including areas in Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and California, will be less suitable for humans to live in by 2070, just less than 50 years from now," Lassman claimed.

Maybe the green pushers should be asked why we should believe them now.

A 1989 AP Report: Nations “Wiped Off Face of the Earth” by 2000 A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000. Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of “eco-refugees,” threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP. He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control. As the warming melts polar icecaps, ocean levels will rise by up to three feet, enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations, Brown told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday.

Why weren’t oil, coal, methane, CO2, and all the other things we are now told cause warming, not causing warming 36 years ago when the predictions were that billions would die because of cooling?

…before the year 2000 “overpopulation would cause worldwide famine; pollution would blanket cities and kill thousands; a mass extinction (would be) upon (humanity); oil and mineral reserves (would) run out.”

Maybe NBC should go back and tell the public about previous heatwaves

Here is a sample from the following article, 1,500 Years Of Heatwaves. Notice, they all occurred before we started using coal, oil, and natural gas. These all occurred when the population was very small and when CO2 was lower. Maybe Kerry, Gore, and Gates can tell the public what caused them.

In 627, the heat was so great in France and Germany, says the London Standard, that all springs dried up; water became so scarce that many people died of thirst. In 879, work in the field had to be given up; agricultural laborers persisting in their work were struck down in a few minutes, so powerful was the sun. In 993, the sun’s rays were so fierce that vegetation burned up as under the action of fire. In 1000, rivers ran dry under the protracted heat, the fish were left dry in heaps and putrefied in a few hours. Men and animals venturing in the sun in the summer of 1022 fell down dying. In 1753 the thermometer rose to one hundred and eighteen degrees. In 1779, the heat at Bologna was so great that a large number of people died. In July, 1793, the heat became intolerable. Vegetables were burned up and fruit dried upon the trees. The furniture and woodwork in dwelling-houses cracked and split up; meat became bad in an hour. In Paris in 1846, the thermometer marked one hundred and twenty-five degrees in the sun.

The media acts like any deaths from heat are unusual and substantial when there are actually a very small number each year.

At least nine people have died from the heat in one South Texas county, the local medical examiner reported, eight of them older than 60. In sweltering Texas prisons, at least nine inmates, including two men in their 30s, have died of heart attacks or unknown causes in facilities that lack air conditioning. And in one particularly harrowing incident, a 14-year-old boy and his stepfather, 31, died after hiking in Big Bend National Park last Friday. The stepfather died after crashing his car as he raced to get help after the boy lost consciousness on the trail

In Arizona, we are told that heat associated deaths skyrocketed in 2022. Notice they didn’t say heat caused deaths. This appears to be like COVID associated deaths, where deaths from cancer, heart attacks, strokes, lung disease and other things were said to be caused by COVID to goose the numbers and to scare people into capitulation.

Counting heat deaths has become a science in Arizona’s Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix. The county tallied 425 heat-associated deaths last year, a 25% increase over 2021.

In 2022, there were a total of 43,972 deaths in Maricopa County so less than 1% were even associated with heat.

What will make the South more uninhabitable is if they succed in destroying the power grid and we have less air conditioning.

Antarctica and Siberia aren't very inhabitable today because they are so cold.

I am losing hope that someday some people posing as journalists will do their job and ask questions and do research instead of just repeating what they are told to push the radical leftist agenda to destroy the greatest country that ever existed.