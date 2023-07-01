Michelle Obama rage-tweets about blacks being oppressed -- from a fancy Greek yacht vacay out in the Mediterranean

For most of us, Grecian island vacations and private yacht parties with the jet set are pretty much the purview of those with lives of idle privilege.

Not for Michelle Obama, who had plenty of complaints about the Supreme Court's rulings back in the states while on this sort of vacation.

According to this tweet:

⚠️ BREAKING NEWS: Leaked Photos Show Barack and Michelle Obama Were Tweeting This Week About Wealth Inequality While Aboard Massive Luxury Private Yacht pic.twitter.com/WM1EAghMZB — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 30, 2023

So there she was, living the post-presidential luxury life out in the Mediterranean with the billionaires, same as Jackie O and her Aristotle Onassis once did on their yachts, and instead of just enjoying it, she puts out this furious statement regarding the Supreme Court's decision to end race-based affirmative action admissions at colleges and universities:

I wanted to share some of my thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision on affirmative action: pic.twitter.com/Wa6TGafzHV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 29, 2023

It was an odd statement indeed, given that the opening paragraph gives the exact reason why affirmative action ought to be scrapped. Why should a black kid of merit get sidelong looks about being an affirmative-action admission when he most certainly would have gotten into the school he goes to on his own in a color-blind application process?

Michelle explains it away with "The fact is this: I belonged," not citing who says so, and then veering off into comparing affirmative action admissions in colleges with legacy admissions a few white students get (rest assured, those need to be scrapped, too) as if all whites are alike, and athletic admissions, an apples-to-oranges argument made even more ridiculous by her suggestion that no black kid ever got a basketball or football scholarship, and white kids having money for test preparation, as if black kids never use those services and the success they produce is solely a matter of money, rather than that and motivation. Perhaps she can find out why public schools run by teachers' unions are failing to the extent that so many black kids and kids of all colors have to pay for these services?

Worse still, she ignored the issue at hand -- that Asian-American kids of merit were getting stiffed by the all racial box-checking which was overriding their merit because there were "too many" of them. They don't exist, you see, despite the suit being actually brought by them before the Court.

But perhaps worst of all, is the news that she was out there living her best luxe life on the yachts with the movie stars and the disruptions of the locals, all while doing her tweets about black oppression. (PJMedia has more thoughts on that here .)

There were these complaints from the local Greeks in their own towns about how the Obamas' positively regal security detail disrupted their daily lives, which included forcing non-disclosure signatures from locals as they went about their business.