Michelle Obama rage-tweets about blacks being oppressed -- from a fancy Greek yacht vacay out in the Mediterranean
For most of us, Grecian island vacations and private yacht parties with the jet set are pretty much the purview of those with lives of idle privilege.
Not for Michelle Obama, who had plenty of complaints about the Supreme Court's rulings back in the states while on this sort of vacation.
According to this tweet:
⚠️ BREAKING NEWS: Leaked Photos Show Barack and Michelle Obama Were Tweeting This Week About Wealth Inequality While Aboard Massive Luxury Private Yacht pic.twitter.com/WM1EAghMZB— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 30, 2023
So there she was, living the post-presidential luxury life out in the Mediterranean with the billionaires, same as Jackie O and her Aristotle Onassis once did on their yachts, and instead of just enjoying it, she puts out this furious statement regarding the Supreme Court's decision to end race-based affirmative action admissions at colleges and universities:
I wanted to share some of my thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision on affirmative action: pic.twitter.com/Wa6TGafzHV— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 29, 2023
Local sources said that the couple had arrived in Greece on Friday, travelling incognito on a private jet, and were eventually seen on Saturday in Naousa, a picturesque fishing village on Paros island.
The Obamas are most probably being hosted by their friends, Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who own a holiday home on the adjacent island of Antiparos.Barack and Michelle Obama were reportedly accompanied by over thirty American security agents who followed their every step as they went out to dine at a gourmet fish restaurant in Naousa, Paros.
According to Greek newspaper ProtoThema, they were sat at a remote area of the restaurant, while the restaurant owner was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement and staff were required to remove their smart watches and put away their phones until the former presidential couple of the United States had left.
...
The only photo leaked so far from the Obamas’ Greek island vacation was shared by a Twitter user who felt annoyed at how “the whole island was disrupted” by their stay on Antiparos.
One even refused to put up with that royalty schtick:
Barack and Michelle Obama came to Antiparos, hosted by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and the whole island was disrupted.— akako (@generativeleft) June 17, 2023
If they want privacy, why don't they go to a private island? Many Greeks are subservient, having zero issues with that, but some of us are simply disgusted.
👎 pic.twitter.com/v5pMpUzqSB
Private jets? Jammed traffic? Non-disclosure agreements? Did they pay these people for that 'service,' or did they just demand it?
I think we can guess who the privileged ones are here. But no matter -- as Michelle said in her earlier statement "we belong," which is a fancy way of saying "we're entitled." And just like the affirmative action privileges Michelle laments the demise of, the Obamas are comfortable with other privileges, living the textbook life of the jet-setting idle rich.
Give us a break.
Image: Twitter screen shot