Media talking points to cover for Joe Biden are getting dumber every day

Two years ago, Joe Biden declared that his son, Hunter, never did anything wrong in his life, and everyone who "attacks" Hunter's "stellar reputation" is probably Putin's stooge.

When Hunter's less than stellar activities came into public view, Joe said he "didn't know anything about them."

Recently, when the IRS whistleblower's allegations turned up corruption, the White House changed the story again: "Joe might've heard about Hunter's 'business,' but he was not participating in it."

Last week, another "smoking gun" directly implicating Joe Biden in his son's bribery scheme appeared in the form of Hunter's WhatsApp message to a "foreign business associate":

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight... I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

But even Hunter's own admission did not stir the media curiosity about the older Biden's culpability in his son's improprieties. Here comes the new narrative: even if Joe Biden was involved in Hunter's shady activities, he wasn't doing it as "an official in any capacity," so what's the problem?

Obviously this was in 2017. ... And Joe Biden was not an official in any capacity as vice president or president.

As the proverbial goalpost regarding a U.S. president's involvement in his son's shady activities keeps moving, members of the ever-protective media found a foolproof way to absolve Joe Biden of any responsibility: all is fair when done out of "unconditional love."

Let's hear from the chief Biden apologist at the New York Times, Nicholas Kristoff:

The real meaning of the Hunter Biden saga, as I see it, isn't about presidential corruption, but is about how widespread addiction is — and about how a determined parent with unconditional love can sometimes reel a child back.

Here is the situation as Nick Kristoff understands it: a 53-year-old man using his father's political position to enrich himself, skipping on tax payments, and breaking multiple laws is just "a child" in need of "unconditional love" from his dad.

And Joe Biden is happy to oblige — because, according to Sunny Hostin of The View, being a president of the United States is not about governing effectively, or upholding the law, or even about being an honest public official. "The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this or that, is also the story of a father's love."

The media have now declared that "loving" Hunter Biden, and "saving him" from his drug addiction, is the most important task this country could ever face. Of course, a record number of American children are dying of drug-related causes because deadly drugs flow freely through Biden's open border. But these children are a lot less important than a middle-aged derelict and career criminal named Hunter. Joe Biden's first duty is to protect his family — not yours.

Hunter's life is in such grave danger that Joe needs to keep an eye on him all the time. And that's why, according to NBC, Joe Biden considers it essential that Hunter attend every taxpayer-funded event, because "we just don't know what Hunter might do when Joe is not watching":

For Biden, keeping his son — a recovering drug addict — close means keeping him safe, people close to the president say. Behind the Hunter Biden photo-ops and the state dinner invitations, they say, is an existential concern that weighs on the president daily: If he loosens his grip on his son, who or what will replace it — and to what end?

Saving Hunter's life requires that he attend lavish dinners with world leaders. Hunter's safety demands that he accompany his dad on overseas trips (courtesy of American taxpayers). And, as Hunter flew on Air Force Two with his then-V.P. dad to shake down CCP officials, Joe thought of it as the government-paid rehab.

It is abundantly clear that the media are not interested in investigating Joe Biden's family corruption. Because the Democrat party has no viable replacement for 2024, Joe Biden is the only choice — if he manages to stay upright and out of prison. That's why the media should drop the pretense of "excuses" a blind man can see through and join the hosts of The View in saying the quiet part out loud: "Shut the hell up and get with the program. Because [Trump] is what's on the other side."

Tanya Berlaga is a freelance writer, a translator, and a publisher. She is a former contributor to Right Wire Report, The Liberty Loft, and The Free Speech Movement. Her essays can be found at https://theberlagaperspective.substack.com, completely free.

Image via Raw Pixel.