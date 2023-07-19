Massachusetts governor calls for quartering illegals in local homes

The migrants are still coming, and Massachusetts is running out of free hotel space for them -- at least in the places where the governor would like to place them.

So taking a cue from New York's Mayor Eric Adams, Massachusetts's Democrat Governor Maura Healey, has called for the placement of illegals in private homes.

According to Breitbart News:

Massachusetts officials are now asking residents to take border crossers and illegal aliens into their homes as illegal immigration continues adding to the state’s homeless population. Gov. Maura Healey (D) is calling on residents with empty bedrooms in their homes and apartments to consider taking in border crossers and illegal aliens, WBUR reports: Massachusetts officials are seeking residents willing to host newly arrived families in need of shelter. Hosts are asked to provide a room or apartment for a few days, until longer-term accommodations can be arranged. [Emphasis added] A significant portion of the families in need of housing in the state are new immigrants. Many of those arriving in Boston have fled violence in Haiti and traveled through other states before coming to Massachusetts. [Emphasis added]

Which as I recall from school history books, sounds rather like the quartering foreign troops into private homes in Massachusetts, even if it is 'voluntary' and a state-paid gig. It's not normal, it is not sustainable, and it's the product of Biden's complete failure to enforce U.S. border laws. When exactly do they think this border surge is going to end? What happens if they run out of private housing? And pity anyone who thinks these arrangements are only going to last a few days. They have ways of lasting more than just a few days. Remember 'two weeks to stop the spread'?

Two hundred years ago when something like this was done, the leading lights of Massachusetts declared independence from Britain, and then taught the Brits a lesson they'd never forget.

Today? Not so much. The governor just goes along with Biden's catch and release policies, instead of demand that Joe Biden to stop admitting these foreign invaders rolling into the state on phony asylum claims and enforce existing law instead. Better still, she could ask the illegals to pay for their own housing the way everyone else does. They do have money.

Radio host Howie Carr has pointed out that it's worse than it looks:

The Healey administration has released a list of the 28 cities and towns where it is spending millions on hotels and motels for thousands of handout-demanding illegals arriving from the Third World. Oddly, however, almost all the ultra-affluent suburban communities most loudly committed to celebrating diversity have thus far been unable to provide suitable free housing for the new non-working classes. The illegals are not being sent to, among other millionaire destinations, Cambridge, Brookline, Newton, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Chatham, Swampscott, Newburyport, Wellesley, Dover, Sherborn, Amherst…. Do you begin to get the picture? These melanin-impaired preserves of the Beautiful People all have Hate Has No Home Here signs festooned on every lawn. Yet oddly they somehow remain unaffected by the Democrats’ ongoing “fundamental transformation” of America into a Third World flophouse. To sum it up, the self-proclaimed sanctuary cities and towns are no-shows when it comes to providing sanctuary for the huddled masses yearning to live free on the arm forever.

They are sending them solely to MAGA towns such as:

The letter from Healey’s office didn’t address most of Durant’s questions. But it did reveal a few interesting facts, including the two dozen state communities into which the Third World is being imported: “Burlington, Chelsea, Chicopee, Concord, Dedham, Greenfield, Holyoke, Kingston, Marlborough, Methuen, Norton, Norwood, Peabody, Plymouth, Revere, Saugus, Shrewsbury, Sturbridge, Taunton, West Springfield, Westborough, Woburn and Worcester.”

Which are the ordinary working class and MAGA towns, not the fancy places, with the lone exception of wokester Concord, as Carr notes.

Quartering invaders? In towns that still respect the American flag? I bet I'm not the only one thinking about that little trigger event leading to revolution from Massachusetts.

Images: Picryl // public domain