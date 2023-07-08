Looks like Indian leaders would like a word with Ben & Jerry's...

In the annals of 'careful what you wish for,' wokester Ben & Jerry's ice cream company has stepped forward.

According to the Daily Caller:

Ben & Jerry’s marked Independence Day on Tuesday by tweeting that the U.S. should “commit to returning” land to Native Americans. In response, Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation said his tribe would be willing to take back the land currently owned by Ben & Jerry’s, according to Newsweek. “We are always interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands throughout our traditional territories and providing opportunities to uplift our communities,” Stevens told Newsweek in an interview. However, Stevens added that Ben & Jerry’s has not approached him with any offers to return the land back to his tribe. Stevens’ tribe is part of the Nulhegan band which formerly controlled a large portion of New England. When the Europeans moved onto their land, the band was infected with diseases that forced them to move to what is now Canada, according to Newsweek.

Ben, Jerry, hand it over.

The obnoxious, virtue-signalling original tweet was described in detail by AT deputy editor Andrea Widburg three days ago here.

She noted that it was an empty gesture, given that they had no intention of giving their own land back, and most likely would lead to a consumer boycott.

My instant response was, “You go first.” I can guarantee you that not a single person at either Ben & Jerry’s or Unilever (which occupies land the Romans stole from the Celts, the Anglo-Saxons stole from the Celts and Romans, and the Normans stole from the Anglo-Saxons; plus all the English theft from the Scots, Welsh, and Irish) is planning on giving up the land that they personally occupy or the land on which their various businesses sit. This is empty virtue-signaling. The Twitterati, of course, not only recognized the vapidity of the tweet but also suggested that anyone else who doesn’t want leftist politics with their ice cream seek out other, better products.

But it was more than just that own-goal for them.

The Native American tribe whose land Ben & Jerry's owns and operates on would like a word, too.

Naturally, the company had nothing to say when asked by reporters.

Which is quite the hypocrisy -- calling on all America to give its land back, but keeping its own from the Indians who have an actual claim to it?

Spoon it over, fellas, or else eat your words.

Which pretty well puts this wokester company squarely with another group of woke New Englanders who had been called to put their money where their mouths were -- the wealthy hypocrites of sanctuary state Massachusetts, who were presented with a slew of flown-in illegal aliens from Texas, courtesy of Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, and who promptly responded by busing them out to get them off their island.

That's some sanctuary state they've got there -- with every state out there called on to condone open borders, while the Massachusetts enclave remains safely off limits to mass illegal immigration.

They say one thing to scold the rest of us, and virtue-signal their virtue, calling for impossible policies out of white liberal guilt -- and then when called on the carpet, do another.

Let's hope this Indian tribe creates lots of problems for them until they can learn to develop a nuanced and practical view of the world and learn to live by the standards they would impose on others.

Image: Logo, via Wikimedia Commons (border added) // fair use