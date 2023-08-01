Looking at the Republican presidential candidates, who will stand for freedom?

As they scramble up Mount Excellency in the months before the Presidential election of 2024, knowing only one of them will get to the top, is there a future leader of America and the free world among them who will stand up like a modern Moses and say to Communist China’s Dictator Xi, “Chairman Xi, set your people free!” Is there a 21st-century Reagan who will stand in front of their tanks and call those wonderful folks who gave us the Wuhan Flu the Evil Empire they are?

Our best moments as Americans have come when we opposed slavery and greed. Our proudest times unfold when we stand for freedom like Lady Liberty in the harbor of New York City and the one that stood briefly in Tiananmen Square.

The communists and their tanks mowed down Lady Liberty in Beijing in 1989, just before the fall of the Berlin Wall. Last year, the Chi-Comms pressured Sony Films to remove an image of the Statue of Liberty from a new Spider-Man film. I am pleased to report that Sony did not remove the image.

Men like Henry Kissinger, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George H. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Mitch McConnell, and Joe Biden have taught our politicians in DC how to kowtow to the control freaks in Beijing and get rich in the process. The shameful behavior of these sellouts has been sickening to behold.

Image found in a shoebox.

Like Goliath, Chairman Xi, who resembles an oversized Winnie the Pooh, is preparing to invade a free Taiwan. To his shame, Joe Biden has communicated that the “One China” mantra of the Chinese trumps our traditional role as protectors and defenders of freedom-loving people. Xi is saying, “This day I defy the armies of freedom!” Like King Saul, the kowtowers are checking their bank accounts and shaking in their boots.

Is there a young David among those who seek the Presidency in 2024? Is it Tim Scott? Perhaps it is Vivek Ramaswamy? Former President Trump had four years to recognize Taiwan, but he did not make such a Reaganesque move. Maybe he will redeem himself as a champion of freedom-loving people in his second term if he gets one.

I have been a son of liberty all my life. We have been poor stewards of freedom, and I fear my children and their children will be captives of communism. The Chi-Comms want to demolish Lady Liberty in New York’s harbor just as they did to the smaller version in Tiananmen Square in 1989. I pray to God that a David will emerge before 2024!

Ned Cosby, a regular contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired career public high school teacher. His newest novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.