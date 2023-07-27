Leftists know why most people must die prematurely

People are not evil for the sake of being evil. Every person, no matter how destructive, wants to believe he is doing the right thing. Nazis, both those tried for war crimes and those who escaped punishment, all justified their behavior to themselves and to anyone who would listen. So too with the communists who slaughtered their own countrymen for disagreeing with the party line. Millimeters too far from the “correct” position got you killed in the Stalin era. Sometimes, just for the good of the town or village, its leaders turned in completely innocent people so the authorities would leave the town alone! Innocent blood was traded for the sake of the greater community.

Now the question arises about why things are the way they are in America today. What is similar about America in 2023 that allows us to smell and palpate whiffs of moral corruption seen in Nazi-era Germany or the Soviet Gulag? People are becoming able to conceptualize in words the nature of the stench, but no one has explained yet how our warped politicians are justifying themselves to themselves. What beliefs do they hold that allow them to sleep at night despite the suffering ordinary people experience from their proposals and policies?

Image: The leftist dream by Fotor AI.

The latest batch of upcoming restrictions includes losing our gasoline-powered cars and natural gas appliances like stoves, water heaters, and home heating units. What sort of idealism permits sexualizing children, demeaning the family, and destroying our educational systems? What ideas permit our lords to justify abortion, euthanasia, and sterilizing gender-confused minors?

Not to belabor the point, it appears that all these policies are designed to reduce the world’s population. Not a single policy in the panoply of progressive programs seems to fall outside the goal of population implosion. Death is a blessing; life a curse. Affection between people is destructive, and sex without offspring is the only pleasure that makes sense under the regime of the Smaller World Order.

The alleged existential threat from too many people in a world of limited resources might just be what the doctor ordered to allow these proponents of suffering to remain at peace with themselves. It is too bad that so many people must die or be so uncomfortable that they cannot expect to raise a family, but their sacrifice is for the good of humanity, especially the well-off part of humanity. The middle class is an ephemeral concept that must disappear. The masses should not have become so comfortable that they believed they could raise their families and expect grandchildren. They knew it was a dream, and so should not have been surprised when they had to wake up to the reality of limited resources. Yes, limited resources for thee and not for me, but that’s evolution for ya’.

I wish I could say that I intuited this nightmare on my own. I would much rather have been wrong, but when there are facts hanging in the air in front of us, they are hard to ignore. Please, anyone who reads this essay, don’t stop until you have read a recent article by Dr. Robert Malone. Whatever this man has done wrong in his life has to be forgiven him because of his compilation of decades of documents that set America on its current course.

The costs of internet services and artificial intelligence are huge. Choices must be made. As I write, I imagine before me the elites expressing in grievous tones the moral conflict they are being forced to deal with: the price and the carbon footprint of the electrical power needs of the Internet and artificial intelligence versus the needs of the world’s poor for food. How awful to have to choose between the pure soul of post-modern life and the still-warm bodies of real but stinky people. However, based on my readings of the documents Dr. Malone has collected, I am certain they have already chosen the power-hungry internet over the huddled masses. The Internet serves them better.

Not to end on an entirely negative note, I am including three YouTube links to mass singing events in Israel that address how to raise happy humans. Each of the links addresses a different aspect of the process. They are included to remind people that there are alternatives to the gray world we are being force-fed.

