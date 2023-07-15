Joe Scarborough says Biden ‘is so sharp’ and even wife Mika Brzezinski has a hard time with it

Although the video clip below from Grabien goes on and on for almost 4 minutes, the first minute will give you the gist if you’ve just eaten or have a weak stomach. For reasons unknown to me, former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough, now turned into a fervent Democrat apologist as host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, stakes his credibility on the notion that President Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. is actually not a dementia-ridden husk of his former self, but is actually “so sharp.”

His wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski at first adopts body language and a demeanor that suggests, “Wait till we get home, buster!”

But as her husband’s delusional remarks continue, she slips into silence and acceptance, I guess.

It’s really odd what people will say to support their side in a political war.

Photo credit: Grabien screengrab