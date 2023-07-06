Joe Biden tells a young black woman what it would be like if she were his ‘daughter’

For reasons unknown but entirely providential, Joe Biden spared the audience from any of the more salacious or sordid details of what it might be like for any female to be as disadvantaged and ill-fated as Ashley Biden.

A resurfaced video appeared online this week, which featured Joe Biden speaking before a group of students at Benedict College in South Carolina. At one point, a young black woman stood up, and posed this question: “If I were your daughter, what advice would you give me the next time I’m stopped by the police?” To this, Biden responded, “If you were my daughter, you’d be a caucasian girl, and you wouldn’t be pulled over.” (A clip of the video can be viewed here.)

Now, the point that Biden was trying to make was that “institutional racism still exists” but the retort is right in line with a Freudian slip; you’d be hard-pressed to find a “luckier” lawbreaker than Hunter Biden. Illicit sniffing apparently runs in the family; while the patriarch prefers children, his creepy progeny admittedly reaches for crack cocaine. During his last presidential bid, the one waged almost entirely from a basement somewhere, Papa Joe declared Hunter to be the “most honorable, decent person” he knows. Given the fact that Biden doesn’t seem to have his faculties about him, he likely doesn’t really “know” anybody but himself; gives us a completely new perspective! As Mark Van der Veen writes:

It’s good to be a Biden. Bidens get paid millions of dollars…. You need not provide any known good or service, yet wires from overseas come rolling in like the spring rains. All it takes is the name and an LLC, or perhaps a few dozen. Industries in which you have no knowledge or experience start throwing high-paying jobs your way for reasons known only to them. … Drugs are plentiful and hardly a crime. Gun laws are more suggestions than anything else. Even as your father calls for curtailing innocent people’s…rights, you can commit a felony by lying on your federal firearms forms, and you’ll get off with a slap on the wrist. …you don’t even have to file taxes, let alone pay them. It’s a pretty sweet deal – millions in income without the hassle of Uncle Sam taking a cut. Sure, that doesn’t last forever. You can’t skip taxes permanently without someone noticing. But when you are caught, jail time is taken off the table, and a Hollywood lawyer steps up to foot the reported $2 million bill.

But that’s not all. Only Hunter Biden can get away with appearing to take a “bump” on the balcony of the White House, on live television, as the regime allegedly tries to find out who brought cocaine into secure premises. Only Hunter Biden can impregnate a stripper, then pursue every avenue to avoid taking responsibility for his actions before denying his own child, and still be dubbed an “honorable” and “decent” guy. Only Hunter Biden can leave a laptop with obscene and disturbing images at a computer repair shop, then have dozens of high-ranking intelligence officials come to his defense and spread disinformation for him when those pictures get out to the public. Only Hunter Biden can have his drug offenses euphemized as “mental health” issues, unlike the sorry “S.O.B.s” (as Biden likes to call them) locked up by Joe’s 1994 crime bill, serving decades-long prison sentences for less egregious drug law violations.

Hunter Biden’s offenses are so in-your-face, he has arguably toppled John Gotti or Hillary Clinton for being the “teflon-iest” criminal. Being caucasian doesn’t keep you from legal consequences, but rather being a Biden does!

Furthermore, I undoubtedly fit into the box of “caucasian girl” and I have been pulled over countless times. In fact, one of these stops even occurred within the last two months — who doesn’t roll through stop signs on the backroads of Alabama? To insinuate that white people aren’t pulled over is a loathsome suggestion, one that can only be a move to deliberately drum up racial divides, pitting American against American.

It’s a marvelous thing for this young woman that the Creator of humanity ordained her to have different parents; were she a “daughter” to Joe Biden, who knows what horrors she would have seen…just ask Ashley.

