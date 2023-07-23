It's time to send Justin Trudeau to NATO purgatory

Like some of you, my father would say "it's time for a frank talk" whenever he needed to tell me something I did not want to hear.

Back then, it was often a reminder that filling the gas tank was part of driving his car on Saturday nights.

Well, it's time for a little frank talk with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada because he's been eating too many free lunches lately.

Canada is not paying its "fair share" as the liberals like to say.