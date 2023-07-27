July 27, 2023
It would have been better if they had stayed in Mexico
Upon taking office, the Biden administration killed the "stay in Mexico" policy.
They claimed that their approach was more humanitarian but were never forced to explain from "the basement" what that actually meant.
Two years later, we know that it meant opening the border and handing people a court date and hope that they show up for the hearing.
Yesterday, a judge halted another of the Biden administration's ideas.
This is the story:
The Biden administration was dealt a major blow in its efforts to control the ongoing border crisis on Tuesday when a federal judge blocked a rule introduced in May that makes migrants ineligible for asylum if they have entered illegally and failed to take advantage of expanded lawful pathways set up by the federal government.Judge Jon Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California blocked the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways rule in response to a lawsuit from a coalition of left-wing immigration groups, which claimed the rule was similar to a Trump-era transit ban that was similarly blocked. He found the rule is "both substantively and procedurally invalid" and has delayed his ruling from taking effect for 14 days to give the administration time to appeal.
So the Biden administration is now at war with the immigration activists who persuaded this judge to halt another one of the administration's ideas.
This is what happens when you refuse to enforce immigration law and try to govern by making the activists happy. It raises the price of gasoline, and everything else, when you try to please the climate activists. It creates chaos on the border when you change policies that were working, such as stay in Mexico.
P.S.: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.
Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License