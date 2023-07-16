It will change the Deep State if individual bureaucrats face consequences

One of the reasons the Deep State is so powerful is that, thanks in large part to government unions, it’s almost impossible to fire government employees, no matter their infractions. There are no disincentives for bad behavior. At most, people or departments will get scolded, while taxpayers bear any financial costs. Just look at Christopher Wray’s cavalier response to the FBI’s lawbreaking. However, in Michigan and Ohio, there are signs that this may finally change.

One of the most disturbing things about Christopher Wray’s recent House testimony was that he was unaffected by both the Inspector General’s and a court’s finding that the FBI engaged in hundreds of thousands or even more than a million illegal searches:

Gaetz: Let’s go from the deeply incurious, to the downright nosey. How many illegal FISA queries have occurred under your leadership at the FBI?



Wray: Well there are reports that have come out with different numbers…



Gaetz: The Inspector General says more than a million. He… pic.twitter.com/kyJ6Zyoxab — 🇺🇸 PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (@RED_IN_PA) July 12, 2023

Wray should have been groveling in response to these questions and promising to straighten up and fly right. Instead, he arrogantly insisted that he really doesn’t see that there’s a problem…and clearly, he doesn’t intend to institute any changes in the FBI. Wray knows he’s not really a public servant. Instead, he’s a free and untouchable agent, with the federal police power at his beck and call.

Wray’s behavior exemplifies the bureaucratic mindset. For too long, government employees haven’t had disincentives to stop them from doing bad work or engaging in illegal conduct. This past week, though, came tiny but still hopeful signs of change.

In Michigan, two officials got the boot after they ignored the all-Muslim city council’s vote to ban “Gay Pride” flags on city property:

Two officials on the Hamtramck Human Relations Commission have been removed after the city council said they violated a city ordinance banning the display of LGBT Pride flags on city property. The removal came after the all-Muslim city council voted last month to ban the display of LGBT Pride flags on all city properties. In a unanimous vote this week, Russ Gordon and Cathy Stackpoole were kicked off of the human relations commission after the council said the pair were responsible for flying a Pride flag on government property. “This Council believes in fairness, neutrality towards our residents, and the rule of law, amongst other things for this community. We passed a resolution recently to do just that, and two of our sworn commissioners outright defied it, and did what they wanted,” Council member Khalil Refai told Fox News in a statement. Refai added that the council considered the flying of the LGBT flag a violation of the city’s trust.

To the extent that Islam isn’t fond of the things I am and that I like (e.g., individual liberty, women, Jews, Israel, etc.), I’ve viewed Islam in America with some wariness. However, the council was bang on the money with this one. In the first place, it’s wrong for a city to go around celebrating sexual behaviors and preferences. There’s nothing offensive to the First Amendment or discriminatory about ceasing those celebrations. In the second place, once the council made the decision, it was the employees’ obligation to abide by it. And in the third place, when the employees refused to abide by the rules, it was time for them to go…and they went.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, the state’s attorney general, Dave Yost, let employees at state colleges and universities know that, if they violated the Supreme Court’s recent decision holding that affirmative action in higher education is unconstitutional, those employees will be “personally liable”:

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office can't protect public colleges and universities if they run afoul of the new rules banning schools from considering race during admissions. “Employees of institutions of higher education will face personal risk should they consider race during the admissions process,” Yost wrote in a strongly worded letter dated June 30. [snip] “I am writing to stress the need to comply strictly with the decision’s holding,” Yost wrote. “And to warn the higher education community about the dangers that institutions of higher education and institutional employees face by failing to do so.”

Boom!

That’s how you do it. Currently, government employees who disagree with and then violate laws and policies know that they can do so with impunity. The Deep State will come to heel only if that arrogant, lawless attitude becomes toxic.

Image by Andrea Widburg using AI