It must be nice to be a Democrat seeking to rewrite COVID history with such a compliant media in tow

Suddenly, the CDC director throughout most of the last three years of COVID scares is worried that in the future the public needs to be worried that they may be fed junk science and misinformation.

It's ridiculous.

Anyone who has participated in the government's rhetoric and actions regarding COVID and pretends that they weren't subjected to political science, instead of actual science, as well as fed a huge amount of misinformation either has a brain as shot as Joe Biden's or is just a congenital liar.

Walensky first came to her CDC job shortly after Joe Biden took the White House in early 2021, meaning, she isn't responsible for every last disgraceful thing the CDC did during the COVID pandemic. But rather than admit the errors of her agency, she is trying to rewrite history to make herself look like she wasn't responsible for any of the damage done to children and the economy, at least some of which came on her watch.

Walensky clearly has watched Fauci rewrite history to "absolve himself" of any responsibility of closing things down. Why does anyone look at what Fauci has done for years, especially the funding of gain of function research, and act like he is honest? Why is he now teaching at Georgetown? Why do so-called prestigious universities appoint so many dishonest, incompetent people to teach students?

Couldn't Harvard have found someone other than incompetent Mayor Lori Lightfoot to teach about public health?

Or perhaps Walensky may have learned how to rewrite history from teachers' union boss Randi Weingarten, whose talking point now is that she always wanted schools to remain open.

The author of this article below wrote that Weingarten's claim that she wanted to keep schools open was just a problem of context, rather than the words of a bold-faced liar.

It is so hard to spot bias in the media.

And now Weingarten, who did so much damage to children, while lining public schools' pockets with massive amounts of COVID-lockdown money from the taxpayers, has been appointed to a Homeland Security committee to make recommendations on keeping schools safe.

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten was appointed Monday to a new Department of Homeland Security school safety advisory council tasked with making recommendations on “emergency management,” “preparedness measures,” and “safety and security” ...

That would be like appointing Hillary Clinton to a committee on ethics.

To return to Rochelle Walensky, here is a small sample of the misinformation that was spread without scientific data by the CDC she eventually ran, and by Fauci and the media since 2020:

First Fauci said not to use masks, then masks were the solution. That shows that there was no scientific data to support them.

First we were told a six-foot separation was required to block the virus, but in the fall of 2020 that went to three feet for schools.

That shows there was no scientific data to support social distancing at all. The fact that the people pushing the six foot distance supported mass protests in the streets over an unrelated matter shows it was all political.

In March of 2020, the CDC said not only that COVID would easily spread off surfaces, but how long it would stay on each surface. That was completely made up, and by May, they said it wouldn't easily spread off surfaces. How many people just believed everything they were told and still do?

Businesses were told to put up plexiglass to block COVID but that was also made up. It was as if a virus couldn't go around a piece of plastic.

How much money was wasted on cleaning products, spreading out people, plexiglass, and other things because of misinformation spread by the CDC?

Meanwhile, in March of 2020, the CDC inexplicably ordered that deaths from cancer, heart disease, strokes and anything else be redefined as caused by COVID if the person had COVID or may have had COVID. There was no scientific data that would support the reclassification. It must have been political science to goose the deaths to get people to capitulate to the dictatorial edicts.

People were falsely told that if they got the newly developed mRNA vaccine, they couldn't get the virus or spread the virus.

People, especially government employees, including the military, were fired if they didn't get the shot.

The government edicts caused the closing of schools, businesses, and churches. The damage to children has been immeasurable. How many kids contemplate suicide because they were kept away from their friends, grandparents, and sports?

How much damage has been done to commercial property values because of closures and remote work?

As red states opened to get the economy moving and to get kids back to school, Dr. Fauci chewed them out. Now he says he never caused schools to close.

The media also worked closely with the government to silence anyone, including doctors and scientists, who had different views.

In 2020, the media, Fauci, and others did everything they could to block an investigation of the Wuhan lab by lying to the public that an accidental or intentional release of the virus from there was a disproven conspiracy theory.

For most of 2020, the notion that SARS-CoV-2 may have originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, was treated as a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory. Only conservative news media sympathetic to President Donald Trump and a few lonely reports dared suggest otherwise. But that all changed in the early months of 2021, and today most outlets across the political spectrum agree: : the “lab leak” scenario deserves serious investigation. Understanding this dramatic U turn on arguably the most important question for preventing a future pandemic, and why it took nearly a year to happen, involves understanding contemporary science journalism.

Fauci couldn't afford to have the lab leak theory admitted because he participated in funding it.

This piece cited above says we need to understand "contemporary science journalism" to see why it took a year for the media to believe the lab most probably was the source.

Contemporary science journalism is essentially when the media repeats what it is told, on the climate or COVID, without asking questions or doing research.

How many people may have died from this or a future virus because the media and others lied to block an investigation?

No matter how much misinformation Fauci, Walensky, and the CDC spread, the leftist media never silences them. They still pretend their edicts were based on science and still are presented as honest experts by the media.

Rewriting history to pretend that the CDC based their decisions on science, instead of political science, is like pretending that the Justice Department under Merrick Garland isn't politicized or pretending that Biden's energy and big spending policies didn't cause the high inflation.

