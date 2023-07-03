It is humorous to watch so-called 'experts' explain to us why each weather event has happened

Whenever there are fires, floods, droughts, and storms, the media trots out "experts" to almost always blame humans and our use of natural resources for the problem as they seek to destroy our great countries with radical leftist policies.

The following article in the New York Times seeks to get an explanation for why it is supposedly significantly cloudier and colder than normal in California this year.

I expect another deep thinking article soon from NYT asking experts how winds dissipated Canadian smoke.

Hint to journalists: The climate (weather) has always been cyclical and always will be, no matter how much journalists, politicians, bureaucrats, educators, and others pretend they can change and control it. The "May Gray" and "June Gloom" seen this year are to many no different than any other year in California, and no, the Marine layer phenomenon never brings rain..

The following are some excerpts from the article and some commentary by me.

In a typical May, the San Diego International Airport will log 11 cloudy days, defined as days with at least 75% cloud cover. This year there were 20. The story was similar at the Los Angeles International Airport weather monitoring site: 18 cloudy days logged last month, compared with the usual 10.

Somehow, people posing as journalists never seem to have any questions or comments, nor do they do any research regarding the climate. They just push the radical green agenda in their efforts to destroy companies that provide reasonably priced energy and which have greatly improved our quality and length of life.

It appears that humans can't control clouds even as they claim we can control temperatures, sea levels and storm activity forever if we just allow them to control our lives and confiscate trillions of dollars from us in taxes and supposed upgrades.

The experts say the problem is a series of low-pressure systems which occur cyclically and naturally.

Isn't it arrogant and ignorant to believe we can control clouds and low-pressure systems with cars and trucks powered by a highly flammable pollutant, lithium?

The trouble comes from a series of low-pressure systems that have been stalling over California, bringing cloudier and cooler conditions with them, experts say. Now and then, one of the systems will let up, allowing clearer skies and warmer temperatures, but then another quickly sets in.

Somehow, after over 140 years of exponential growth in the population, CO2, cars, trucks, planes, crude oil consumption, coal consumption, natural gas consumption, methane increases, and everything else the green pushers say cause a rapid warming increase, the temperature in the West is significantly cooler than normal. Sadly, to the people pushing the global warming theory, rising temperatures have been hindered by natural systems.

The dreary weather pattern is particularly noticeable in Southern California, but these low-pressure systems have been keeping temperatures down in much of the West. In Sacramento, the high on Memorial Day was 75 degrees, well below the average of 84 degrees. “We’ve been in this pattern for a while, and I’m not complaining,” Peters said. “It’s normally, by this time, in the 90s, if not in the triple digits, so I’m perfectly happy with these low 80s.”

The experts, who did not predict this weather pattern, say they are absolutely sure that it does not relate to the wet winter.

This cooler-than-normal start to summer isn’t related to our very wet winter, experts told me.

But, somehow they are sure they can tell why temperatures have fluctuated and risen a scant one to two degrees in the 160 years since the Little Ice Age ended. What bunk!

Then the weather service says it makes no long-term forecasts and says the pattern will continue through June and then magically stop.

The weather service doesn’t make long-range predictions about cloudiness. But the agency does expect below-average temperatures to continue in California for the rest of June.

And as it says it doesn't make long term forecasts, it makes a long term forecast that it will suddenly be warmer from July through September. (That gives greenies hope.)

Of course, the forecasters also missed that the winter would be much colder, snowier, and rainier than normal. It appears that all long term forecasts for storms and temperatures are pulled from a hat. Why would anyone believe a forecast at the end of a century when they are frequently so wrong within a week?

The outlook for July through September is the opposite: Above-normal temperatures are expected throughout the state.

And now they are hopeful that the sun will poke its face through the clouds soon. As a non-expert, I also predict that the weather pattern will change soon as it always has.

“Hopefully, by the end of June and early July, you’ll be seeing a lot more sun across Southern California,” said Richard Thompson, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Oxnard. “It’ll get here eventually.”

Here are some things that didn't cause the excess clouds and cooler weather:

Government policies that get rid of gas-powered cars, gas lawn mowers, Gas leaf blowers, gas grills, gas stoves, and gas heaters. There is no scientific data that shows those things cause warming so getting rid of them will not cause warming to stop or cooling.

Carbon credits do not cause cooling and clouds.

Lithium, solar panels, and wind turbines do not cause cooling and clouds any more than they caused record rain and snow in the winter.

Humans and our use of natural resources do not cause droughts, floods, or hurricanes and green policies do not stop them. Rain is how droughts stop and how floods occur. Sometimes hurricane season is bad and sometimes it is calm. It is and has always been cyclical.

California's governor, Gavin Newsom, and other California Democrats can't control crime or homelessness and whine like stuck pigs when Texas or Florida sends a few dozen illegals to their sanctuary state and cities, yet claim they can control the climate, with all the natural variables, if we just do as we are told.

It would be fun to debate green pushers but instead of debating or answering questions, they just regurgitate that "the science is settled."

A Side note.

Here is some of the idiocy that you get after decades of the media, educators, politicians, bureaucrats, entertainers and others indoctrinating the public on the scam that humans, CO2, and natural resources are causing warming:

You get an incompetent administration willing to look at blocking the sun. (Clouds and smoke the sun)

Here's an idea; Why don't we just move the Earth farther from the Sun.

White House cautiously opens the door to study blocking sun’s rays to slow global warming