Is Comrade Karl really at the root of all our socio/economic/political rot?

It seems that in our present state of sociopolitical evolutionary chaos, we are juggling four fairly distinct governance models:

- Representative Democracy: our traditional governance structure, now undergoing progressively aggressive erosion by leftist forces.

- Socialism: a system which strives to abrogate the inherent inequalities of capitalism by providing economic security for all through government control of the means of production.

- Marxism: an anti-capitalistic philosophic theory. The proletariat will revolt against the bourgeois, culminating in collective control of the means of production; communism.

- Totalitarianism: an autocracy in which the masses function as artificial intelligence-controlled robots owing complete subservience to the state.

Our current trajectory away from a representative democracy is usually referred to as a Marxist takeover.

Is it? Marxism focuses on class and the evils of capitalism. Matters of racism and gender disparity - at the forefront of our present insurrectionist agenda - were not a primary concern. Marx would likely be opposed to open immigration, the capitalistic recruitment of cheap labor. He would probably be against student debt relief, a perk for the bourgeois. He might look upon welfare as a means of subjugation. Statism and one-party rule would be tolerated only if it temporarily strengthened the proletariat, not as an entrenched enabler of crony capitalism and supporter of partisan agendas such as Green New Deal projects. He would likely support the Second Amendment to facilitate the proletarian revolution.

It would appear that our burgeoning statism, thriving crony capitalism, erosion of our founding principles and assault on free speech are more aligned with a burgeoning autocratic state, an Orwellian dystopia, than with classic Marxism. Orwellian newspeak, thought and speech control, disinformation, hate week, rewriting of history, Big Brother, government surveillance, compliance, and endless war more closely describe the M.O. of the present assault on our social structure than does Marxism.

Calling the insurgency Marxism does impart to it a fulfilling pejorative connotation, more so than referring to it as an Orwellian dystopia or as an attempted power grab by vengeful, malcontent, control freaks and their useful idiot followers.

But is it really fair to the Marxist legacy? Is he turning in his grave to beseech his comrade Engels in bewilderment with “ Was gibt es hier!?”

Whatever it is labeled, the insurgencies ultimate strength lies in youth indoctrination. Our nation’s future would be much better served by replacing K-12 curriculum - CRT, “Gender Queer,” America trashing - with copies of “1984."