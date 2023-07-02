India's response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict is nuanced

The Russia-Ukraine war has not only engendered large-scale destruction within Ukraine but rippling effects throughout the world, leading to a complex net of international relations and alliances.

India, with its historical-traditional ties with Russia and its growing partnership with America, finds itself walking a tightrope as it interacts simultaneously with both major powers during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Unfortunately it is still yearning to discharge its due role to reduce tensions between the two belligerents.

In fact, New Delhi has long maintained strong and multi-faceted relations with the erstwhile USSR, which disintegrated more than 30 years ago and was then succeeded by the present Russia.

The partnership between the two countries spans many decades dating from the end of World War II and that encompasses various areas such as defense, cultural exchanges, energy and more. Indeed Russia continues to be a significant supplier of military hardware to India even today and both nations continue to cooperate on numerous global issues, including counter-terrorism and regional stability.

However, the conflict in Ukraine has obviously strained India's traditional relations with Russia as New Delhi maintains silence over the U.S.-led massive logistical support from the West to Ukraine. That support continues to sustain this war, on the one hand, and accrues immense benefits to America and other western states from sale of arms and ammunition to Ukraine, on the other.

Thus India has meticulously chosen a prudent stand, neither openly condemning nor fully endorsing Russia's actions in Ukraine. Indeed, India, known for its adherence to non-alignment and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, has had to move carefully when it comes to supporting Russian actions. While reiterating its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, India has underscored the importance of all concerned parties to engage in peaceful and constructive dialogue so as to find a solution that respects sovereignty and upholds international law and other customary international and global norms.

Obviously, this balanced stand is aimed at avoiding alienation of Russia while maintaining India's commitment to global peace and security and overall progress and prosperity of the entire world in the true spirit of vasudhaiv kutumbkam.

Although it highlights India's insistence on diplomatic solutions rather than endorsing or participating in any military actions, it also puts the country into poor light as it appears to be just waiting for an approaching global crisis to possibly lead to a man-made catastrophe.

Indeed India's historical ties with Russia play a role in shaping its approach, as it seeks to maintain a strong relationship, besides adhering to its principles of non-interference.

Of late, the United States has emerged as one of India's key partners, particularly in the defense sector. The recent jet engine deal between the two leading democracies marks a crucial milestone in this area of cooperation. These apart, both nations have deepened their strategic cooperation in diverse areas such as nuclear energy, trade, science and transfer of technology. And that has consistently been evolving since the past decade.

Further, their bilateral ties have got additional impetus during the recently concluded visit to the U.S. by the Indian PM Narendra Modi wherein both leaders -- President Biden and PM Modi -- have reaffirmed to further expand their mutual cooperation in the defense sector while expressing concerns over rising autocratic tendencies in the world. And that has assumed considerable significance during the current tensions in Ukraine as there appears to have emerged the Beijing-Pyongyang-Teheran axis with a view to support Russian offensives over Ukraine. Indeed, this axis stands to oppose the U.S.-led NATO powers increasing support to Ukraine.

Indeed the United States has taken a strong stand over Russian actions against Ukraine during this conflict that witnesses harsh sanctions and alienation of Moscow from the global mainstream. Against this backdrop while India has not overtly taken sides towards the U.S., its expanding mutual ties have compelled it to adopt a more nuanced position. Though India has expressed deep concerns over Russia's aggressions against Ukraine, it has deliberately avoided open criticism of Russia.

Thus India continues to uphold its evergreen policy of non-alignment by carrying ahead its mutual ties with both Russia and the U.S. to protect its national interests. Indeed, India values its ability to make independent decisions by pursuing its policy of strategic autonomy based on its national interests along with forging cordial relations with all nations in the international community.

In this scenario, India's approach to the war in Ukraine underscores its commitment to maintain a delicate balance between its relations with Russia and the United States. In fact, India has always laid stress over the need for peaceful dialogues and diplomacy, while expressing concerns over Russia's violent actions and also ignoring the US led NATO powers continuing support to Ukraine.

Nevertheless India must go ahead from just verbal rhetoric and work hard to accomplish immediate cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine which has already taken huge toll of precious human lives and property of both the belligerents. That India can do as it continues to enjoy significant clout and influence around the world through its staunch support of global peace and security as well as the welfare of humanity, and its status as the progenitor of the doctrine of the Nonalignment and the founding of the Non-Alligned Movement (NAM) is operative here. India's magnanimity to other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic was acknowledged by the international community, including WHO. Hence, India must mobilize support from the like-minded countries such as Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and more in the world, given its peaceful and spiritual-moral position as Spiritual Guru in the world. This India can do as nothing is beyond human endeavor.

Sudhanshu Tripathi is a professor at MDPG College in Pratapgarh, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, in India.