In Canada, the youngsters are being indoctrinated into euthanasia doctrine by the state

In Canada, physician-assisted suicide is so normalized there are now memes about it.

And don't think that's entirely exaggerating.

According to LifeSiteNews:

Children are introduced into the medical killing fields by Canadian Virtual Hospice with its Medical Assistance in Dying Activity Book, described as being for children ages 6–12. In it, the child is taught how a person is killed during euthanasia: The three medicines work like this: The first medicine makes the person feel very relaxed and fall asleep. They may yawn or snore or mumble. The second medicine causes a “coma.” A coma looks like sleep but is much deeper than regular sleep. The person will not wake up or be bothered by noise or touch. The third medicine makes the person’s lungs stop breathing then their heart stops beating. Because of the coma, the person does not notice this happening and it does not hurt. When their heart and lungs stop working, their body dies. It will not start working again. This often happens in just a few minutes, but sometimes (rarely) it can take hours. And if the person asks to die, there is no changing their mind: As much as other people may want to change their mind, the person who is choosing MAiD probably wishes just as strongly that they could change their illness or condition and how it is affecting their life. When someone decides to ask for MAiD, it is usually after thinking very carefully and having very hard feelings for a long time. They may feel that nothing will change their mind because there is nothing that can help their body or their suffering get better.

I read through the, kid you not, activity book, which was in part financed by the Canadian government, and to be fair, the activity book is not utter nastiness, and much of what it says about why people choose medical suicide and how children react are reasonably true.

The tone is engaging with lots of "and that's O.K." phrasings around the issue of feelings.

It also doesn't advocate or encourage medical suicide.

But it's not without issues. The big problem is that it normalizes physican-assisted suicide.

And for all its "and that's O.K." inclusiveness, it also doesn't acknowledge the elephant in the room here -- that medically assisted suicide is morally wrong among peoples of faith and has been for thousands of years, in every civilization and among every people. Any person of faith or morals who opposes this is shut out from the debate here.

It presents no possibility that there can be meaning in suffering and that among the world's great religions, God's will can be accepted by the suffering. It presents no possibility that things can change for the better for the utterly sick, that there is a such thing as palliative care (huge shortages of in Canada), and that treatment for the gravely ill with suicidal thoughts is possible, that the future is unknowable, and that even miracles can happen. It also doesn't mention that there's a such thing as suicide regret, as anyone who has seen someone jumping from a building and using their hands on the ground to break the fall may notice.

The only value presented in medically assisted suicide is that of self-direction and control of one's own destiny as if everyone is his own autonomous god and is taking the bull by the horns in seeking medical suicide in order to die with dignity, instead of what is really going on, which is being put down like an ailing farm animal by the vet, which is no dignity at all

There are euphemisms galore in the kid's activity book:

Most people who ask for MAiD have an illness that will cause their body to die no matter what. They are not choosing to die instead of live. They are choosing what will make their body die, when and where it will happen, and who they spend that time with. Other people might ask for MAiD if their illness or disability will not cause their body to die, but it causes too much pain or suffering for them to keep living with it, and there is no way to make the illness or disability get better or go away. They are choosing what will make their body die, when and where it will happen, and who they spend that time with. Other people might ask for MAiD if their illness or disability will not cause their body to die, but it causes too much pain or suffering for them to keep living with it, and there is no way to make the illness or disability get better or go away.

Which rather leaves out a lot of material here, as mentioned above.

What we have here is a bid to make physician-assisted suicide so normal it's ordinary educational material for the kiddies, placed in a convenient activity book for them. That makes it propaganda, and too bad if this goes against one's faith or morals. That's a step too far for the state to take, shutting out some half the population to make the case for getting rid of people, supposedly of their own volition, which is yet another questionable thing.

It's sad stuff and a cautionary warning here that medically assisted suicide rarely stops at one person seeking to end his pain by ending it all. It can become coercive. And it eventually ends up being propaganda, preached as natural and normal as ordinary life and death events for the kiddies. Obviously, the lobby here that loves the death penalty for the sick and dying is behind this and it won't end well for Canada.

