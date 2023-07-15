In a bind with the government? FBI Director Wray leads the way.

With our two-tiered justice system, it was upsetting listening to FBI Director Christopher Wray’s stonewall responses to questions asked by the House Judiciary Committee—at least the Republicans on the committee. However, Robin Itzler imaged using the July 12 hearing to help with potential IRS audits. Anyone who has had an IRS audit knows it is a stressful situation, but thanks to Director Wray, Robin sees a way to respond to all the auditor’s questions:

IRS Agent : It says in your 2022 filing that you are writing off $50,000 in expenses related to raising vegetables in your backyard that were donated to local food banks. Which food banks?

Robin : I’m not going to get into commenting on that.

IRS : It doesn’t sound like you really raise produce at your house.

Robin : I would disagree with your characterization and certainly your description of my own approach.

IRS : Do you really care about food banks?

Robin : The idea that I’m biased against food banks seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background.

IRS : We need more documentation if you’re going to write off $50,000 in expenses.

Robin : I will find out if there’s more of the document that can be shared with you.

IRS : There seem to be two standards. Produce sold in supermarkets and produce you sold to food banks.

Robin : I obviously disagree with your description of the two standards. In my view, at least under my watch, we have one standard.

IRS : But the facts show that you are writing off $50,000 in expenses for raising a few heads of lettuce, some tomatoes, and one cucumber. We need more facts and documentation.

Robin : And that is, we’re going to pursue the facts wherever they lead, no matter who likes it. And I add that last part because, especially in sensitive investigations, almost by definition, somebody’s not going to like it.

IRS : Your tax return doesn’t show how much crop your backyard produced.

Robin : I didn’t have that piece of information.

IRS : Remember, the IRS is in the process of hiring 87,000 more agents, and we want them trained in weaponry. So, will you provide more information?

Robin : I can’t share more as it’s an ongoing investigation.

IRS : If you are a Democrat, this meeting is over, and we approve your $50,000 deduction. If you are a Republican, I want to read Mirandize you. You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to an attorney, but we are doing our damnest to make sure attorneys do not represent Republicans. If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be provided for you.

Image: Christopher Wray. YouTube screen grab (cropped).

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.