If drugs were found in your house...

If a baggie of coke were found in your house by federal agents, the assumption would be that it belonged to the primary resident (owner or renter). The next assumption would be that (no matter the amount found), that person is a "kingpin" ...this means that they seize all assets, especially cash.

Now, that they assume you are the equivalent of Pablo Escobar, in order to not be charged as a "kingpin," you have to set up the person who sold the drugs to you.

This is how it has worked for the entirety of the drug war.

They don't even have to find drugs if you are pulled over and they find cash. They just take the cash, even if you can prove it came from legitimate sources.

They don't take fingerprints from baggies, they don't watch video surveillance. They squeeze you until someone goes to jail... and someone always goes to jail.

They don't knock, they kick the door down. They don't make announcements to the press, they don't ask the suspects questions. No one ever knows an investigation is happening until the tri-county/federal/state drug task force posts 33 mugshots on the evening news.

There isn't ever a trial, they make the possible trial sentence so ridiculously long that everyone just pleas out.

Federal agents found cocaine in the White House.

Joe Biden's name is on the lease.

According to established police practice, the coke belongs to the person whose name is on the lease, until that person hands over someone else... A bigger fish.

What possible "bigger fish" could the President of the United States offer?

This should be a really big deal. The head of the Biden crime family should be cooling his heels in the slammer while all his assets are seized and accounted for, after all, he might be a dealer or even a kingpin!

As a matter of fact, cocaine found in a residence is the perfect excuse to look into the First Family’s and entire White House staff’s finances, really deeply... and drug test them all, every day (cocaine users can easily evade a monthly drug test, as it only stays detectable for a day or two).

We can't risk the White House becoming a crack house! The DEA must investigate this further, and that always starts with a no-knock raid!

Image: Freerange - SteveBuissinne