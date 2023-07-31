How did the Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens get rich? And how did Trump?
With all the focus on President Trump and his legal woes, the question arises: How did Trump get rich? And how did the Democrat elites persecuting him now get rich?
Let's start with the Clintons:
How did the Clintons get rich?
Clintons charge big fees to small groups
Clinton's cash for access diplomacy
Clinton ran a pay-to-play program at the Clinton Foundation while she was Secretary of State.
Google’s Remarkably Close Relationship With the Obama White House
Over the past seven years, Google has created a remarkable partnership with the Obama White House, providing expertise, services, advice, and personnel for vital government projects.
Precisely how much influence this buys Google isn’t always clear. But consider that over in the European Union, Google is now facing two major antitrust charges for abusing its dominance in mobile operating systems and search. By contrast, in the U.S., a strong case to sanction Google was quashed by a presidentially appointed commission.
As soon as Obama was out of office, the Obamas were rewarded with a huge contract with Netflix, despite having no product and no experience.
Obama Netflix deal explained
After completing their two terms as president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama have signed up for some pretty lucrative projects.
The first, announced in February 2017, was a joint deal worth an estimated $65 million to publish their memoirs.
They care so much about the little guy.
I bet the writers and actors on strike are pretty jealous that they are so low-paid while the Obamas just slurped from the public trough for years, rewarded Netflix with net neutrality, and got a huge kickback worth millions so they could buy multiple mansions.
Obama, his justice Department, and other Democrats knew how corrupt the Clintons and Bidens were as they lined their pockets with foreign money but have never cared as they campaigned for them, covered up for them, and continually targeted President Trump for destruction.
But they are supposedly outraged that conservative supreme court judges have rich friends they take trips with.
And the media sees nothing wrong with this massive amount of money the Obamas got from Netflix.
Now let's look at the Bidens: How did the Bidens get rich?
It appears they took political corruption to a new level.
Joe and Hunter traveled the world in government jets, gathering up kickbacks. They set up a large number of shell corporations to gather and distribute the money to several family members and some "business associates."
It does not appear that they took any risk, made any investments, borrowed any money, or hired more than a few people in these shell companies, such as Hunter's stripper girlfriend, who was hired for a while.
But according to most of the media, Justice Department, and other Democrats inconceivably say they can't spot any evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong.
Of course, they also aren't interested in Joe illegally having and mishandling classified documents, no matter how long he had them, how many times they were moved and what they were.
Now let's look at President Trump:
How did Trump get rich?
He took massive risks, made huge investments, and borrowed lots of money while building casinos hotels, and golf resorts. He created tens of thousands of jobs, paid huge sales, property, payroll, and other taxes.
And for that, the media and other Democrats have targeted him with witch hunts and claimed that he was corrupt.
They even went after Trump because some foreign government officials stayed at his hotels, heaven forbid, but massive kickbacks to the Clintons and Bidens from foreign parties is perfectly O.K.
A federal appeals court tossed out a lawsuit by congressional Democrats who had sued President Donald Trump for allegedly violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause.
That clause bars presidents from receiving money from foreign governments.
Donald Trump’s political group is financing legal work that has prompted questions from prosecutors about potential conflicts of interest