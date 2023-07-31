How did the Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens get rich? And how did Trump?

...and...

The media and Justice Department didn't care about this corruption any more than they cared about her mishandling of classified documents, destroying documents and computers, obstructing justice, or perpetuating a massive fraud in the 2016 election with the Russian dossier.

Now let's move on to the Obamas.

How did the Obamas get rich?

Without going through Congress, Obama used the FCC in 2015 to implement net neutrality which he claimed was meant to help the little guy but it saved the big users of bandwidth on the internet huge amounts of money because they didn't have to reimburse the internet providers for their investments.

Democrats love to pretend they write policies for the little guy but they essentially are puppets for big companies. Google essentially had an office at the White House during the Obama, Biden years.

Over the past seven years, Google has created a remarkable partnership with the Obama White House, providing expertise, services, advice, and personnel for vital government projects.

Precisely how much influence this buys Google isn’t always clear. But consider that over in the European Union, Google is now facing two major antitrust charges for abusing its dominance in mobile operating systems and search. By contrast, in the U.S., a strong case to sanction Google was quashed by a presidentially appointed commission.

As soon as Obama was out of office, the Obamas were rewarded with a huge contract with Netflix, despite having no product and no experience.

Obama Netflix deal explained After completing their two terms as president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama have signed up for some pretty lucrative projects. The first, announced in February 2017, was a joint deal worth an estimated $65 million to publish their memoirs.

They care so much about the little guy.

I bet the writers and actors on strike are pretty jealous that they are so low-paid while the Obamas just slurped from the public trough for years, rewarded Netflix with net neutrality, and got a huge kickback worth millions so they could buy multiple mansions.

Obama, his justice Department, and other Democrats knew how corrupt the Clintons and Bidens were as they lined their pockets with foreign money but have never cared as they campaigned for them, covered up for them, and continually targeted President Trump for destruction.

But they are supposedly outraged that conservative supreme court judges have rich friends they take trips with.

And the media sees nothing wrong with this massive amount of money the Obamas got from Netflix.

Now let's look at the Bidens: How did the Bidens get rich?

It appears they took political corruption to a new level.

Joe and Hunter traveled the world in government jets, gathering up kickbacks. They set up a large number of shell corporations to gather and distribute the money to several family members and some "business associates."

It does not appear that they took any risk, made any investments, borrowed any money, or hired more than a few people in these shell companies, such as Hunter's stripper girlfriend, who was hired for a while.

But according to most of the media, Justice Department, and other Democrats inconceivably say they can't spot any evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong.

Of course, they also aren't interested in Joe illegally having and mishandling classified documents, no matter how long he had them, how many times they were moved and what they were.

Now let's look at President Trump:

How did Trump get rich?

He took massive risks, made huge investments, and borrowed lots of money while building casinos hotels, and golf resorts. He created tens of thousands of jobs, paid huge sales, property, payroll, and other taxes.

And for that, the media and other Democrats have targeted him with witch hunts and claimed that he was corrupt.

They even went after Trump because some foreign government officials stayed at his hotels, heaven forbid, but massive kickbacks to the Clintons and Bidens from foreign parties is perfectly O.K.