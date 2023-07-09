Heaven forbid that anyone challenge a meteorologist on his climate change talking points

Here is one of the stupidest statements I have ever seen in an Associated Press article -- in this case, an article called Harassment of TV meteorologists reflects broader anti-science, anti-media trends:

“I started just connecting the dots between extreme weather and climate change, and then the volume of pushback started to increase quite dramatically,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. That is like saying I started connecting dots between the temperature and the weather and the volume of pushback began.

What you didn't see in the article was any connecting of the dots between climate change, extreme weather, or temperature and our consumption of oil, coal, and natural gas and that is the theory that is being used to justify the destruction of industries that produce reliable and reasonably priced energy that greatly improves our quality of life.

The reason we don't see that anywhere in this or any article is that there is no scientific data that supports that theory.

We are seeing lots of daily reports now that the Earth is having the warmest temperatures ever and they can measure the worldwide temperature within hundredths of a degree. For one thing we haven't been measuring temperatures for very long in our billions of years of history.

For another, how do we calculate the daily temperature everywhere consistently? Haven't we moved the measuring stations over the years from rural areas to urban areas which are clearly warmer because of cement and buildings. It is a simple concept that rural areas with trees would be cooler.

If all the things we are told cause warming actually did, we would not have had record cool temperatures in Los Angeles this year for sixty days in May and June. It would be warmer everywhere.

Somehow we didn't see endless stories about those cool temperature records and we wouldn't want people to be able to connect the dots that it is all a scam to control their lives.

To pretend that you can accurately calculate the average worldwide temperature is like pretending you can calculate average sea levels, that average over 12,000 feet deep, within hundredths of an inch each year. To pretend that a 9-inch rise in ocean depths, even if such an assertion were accurate, is caused by humans and our use of natural resources, is idiotic.

Indoctrination of the public, especially the kids, is dangerous. They are taught to not do research or ask questions. They are basically told to shut up and go along or risk being called climate change deniers, anti-science, and stupid. Who would want that?

After you get them to shut up on climate change, you can get them to agree that it is impossible to define the difference between a man and a woman and that it is O.K. for people with a penis to hang out in girl's showers. You will get them to believe the CDC when they talk about men chestfeeding babies.

The media's intentional destruction of America is appalling. They should be ashamed instead of worrying that a meteorologist is questioned.

It is the media that is anti-science!

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License