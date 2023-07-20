Harry and Meghan try to bum a ride on Air Force One

When your whole life is about freeloading, and from only the best, what's the problem with bumming a ride on Air Force One?

Which is what Prince Harry and his disastrous wife were caught trying to do.

Seriously.

Here is the story from the New York Post:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to hitch a ride back to America on Air Force One after the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral but were quickly rebuffed. Sources told the Daily Mail Wednesday that it was an immediate no from the White House, adding that the request was a “non-starter.” “It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King,” another source added, referring to King Charles III.

Well, yeah. And you'd think that they, above anyone else, would know that.

But of course, why would they care even if they did think this through?

They're all about themselves, and their need to see and be seen. Their whole lives are devoted to the futile pursuit of prestige for all their little friends to marvel at.

If Harry was used to riding around on fancy royal transport when he actually served as a working royal, what's not to like about corraling in an American presidential jet or two to make the rest of the royals back home jealous?

And if Meghan has been happily serving as a wokester Hollywood denizen in support of Democrats, why wouldn't Joe Biden gladly give her a hitch on Air Force One, probably for free, so she wouldn't have to ride home with the hoi polloi on a commercial jet?

The chutzpah of these people is amazing. Air Force One trips are planned with meticulous precision by teams which plan and prepare for every detail. I've ridden on the secretary of state's jet, which is similar to it in how it operates, and know that they are both expensive and extremely choreographed operations, with every detail planned ahead.

They really thought the presidential jet of the United States was like some jet-set tycoon's private jet at their whim and disposal, with its state function, representing the people of the United States, just a formality.

Where that desire came from, and why they thought even senile Joe's administration would O.K. it on the fly is weird stuff. Didn't they make proper travel arrangements of their own? Was Meghan's stated fantasy to be president of the U.S. behind this idiocy? Did the pair of them want to transport some recreational drugs without scrutiny from Customs now that the word is out about cocaine in the White House?

Why did they think they could bum a ride on Air Force One and expect a 'sure, hop onboard' sort of a response, because they are just so, so, so glamorous?

They must see the continuous rule-breaking and corruption of that administration as their 'in' for commandeering the U.S. presidential jet for their own purposes.

Now they've got egg all over their faces, especially as news of this caper has leaked out.

Normal people don't ask for those sorts of things. And royals definitely don't.

The royals back in England are undoubtedly grossing out at these would-be freeloaders as insufferably "not our kind, dear," while the rest of us are just rolling our eyes in disgust.

Here's a notable response from a U.K. national.

Probably the most arrogant and delusional couple in the world right now.



Harry and Meghan asked to use Air Force One and were turned down https://t.co/hpO6ZNDPMj via @MailOnline — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) July 19, 2023

No, Air Force One isn't their private jet at their disposal for ride-hitching any time they find themselves across the pond. But it tells us a lot about them that they thought it was.

Image: YouTube video screen shot by eCNA, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0