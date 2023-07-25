Good-bye, Europe (We are not far behind)

This is not just a French story, though the catastrophe is probably most advanced in France because of large numbers and the Muslims’ (correct) perception of unique French weakness and cowardice. The rest of western Europe isn’t far behind France. Nor are we.

Cal Thomas writes at Front Page Magazine:

Imagine the U.S. canceling the Fourth of July holiday due to high crime in our cities and you get a sense of what has occurred in France. Cities across France canceled Bastille Day observances July 14 because of rioting that ignited when a police officer shot and killed 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, a French citizen of Algerian and Moroccan descent, during a traffic stop in Paris on June 27.

News reports said churches were burned to the ground and graffiti was scrawled in red paint on a church in Marseilles declaring: “Mohammed was the last prophet”. Bank branches were ransacked and ATMs opened with chainsaws. Some shouted “death to the police,” “death to France,” “death to the Jews,” and “Hitler was right.” A Holocaust memorial was defaced. Thousands have been arrested.

Kosher food restaurants and shops have been looted and burned during the rampage.

Ayat Oraby, a former Egyptian TV and Muslim Brotherhood affiliate, has contributed her dose of venom to the French riots: “To where is France heading? To hell, God willing!”

Is France now paying a heavy price for admitting so many radical Islamists into the country? As Sorbonne University Professor Bernard Rougier has written: “Since the 1970s, France has welcomed an ever-increasing number of immigrants from the Muslim world. … Only a tiny minority have assimilated into French society. The others live as they lived in their countries of origin.”

Guy Milliere, on his webpage for the Gatestone Institute International Policy Council, recently posted these various quotes on the subject: “Radical imams came from the Muslim world and allege that France is guilty of having colonized their countries, that Muslims should continue to live according to the law of Islam and that, in the imams’ view, France should pay for its crimes. Many politicians have told the newcomers that France is racist and had exploited them.”

Milliere also posted this one: “Criminal gangs formed and began ruling these neighborhoods … French political leaders closed their eyes. Meanwhile, these Muslim neighborhoods have grown and crime from them increased.”